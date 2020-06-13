Former Pak PM Yousuf Raza Gillani tests positive for coronavirus
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani has tested positive for coronavirus, which has infected over one lakh people in the country so far.ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:55 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani has tested positive for coronavirus, which has infected over one lakh people in the country so far. According to Dawn, former Prime Minister's son Kasim Gilani, in a tweet, said that his father's COVID-19 test came positive. Kasim Gilani also blamed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his father's infection.
"Thank you Imran Khan's government and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father's life in danger," Kasim Gilani was quoted as saying in a tweet. As per the latest available data, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to 1,34,667 while the fatalities rose to 2,574.
According to the Dawn, Yousuf Raza Gillani appeared in NAB hearing on Thursday in connection with a corruption case. The former Prime Minister requested the judge that he may be given a permanent exemption from personal attendance in court in view of several lawmakers testing positive for the deadly virus. Several prominent politicians in Pakistan have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- Imran Khan
- National Accountability Bureau
- Dawn
ALSO READ
UN report vindicates India's position that Pak epicentre of global terrorism: MEA
World Bank to provide USD 188 mn to Pak to address environmental degradation, climate change
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
American blogger based in Pakistan levels rape allegations against former Interior Minister