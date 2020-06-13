Artificial enlargement of claims is not tenable: India on Nepal parliament clearing bill to redraw its political map.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's lower house of Parliament on Saturday passed an amendment to include a new map incorporating Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in the Constitution of the country. Nepal's House of Representatives had on June 10 endorsed a proposal seeking consideration of a constitution amendment bill for change of country's map after a lengthy discussion.

Nepal has made offers to India to hold "diplomatic talks to resolve the territorial issue" between the two countries. India has said earlier this week that it has made its position clear on these issues and deeply values its civilization, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal.

After Nepal released a new political map last month showing areas like Lipulekh and Kalapani as its territory, India said such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it and noted that the "unilateral action is not based on historical facts and evidence".