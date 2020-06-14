Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drug trafficking, terror activities on rise as Myanmar gears up for elections

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Myanmar is scheduled to hold its third general election in six decades in a landmark development for the country's democratic transition. However, the country is facing a sudden rise in activities related to drug trafficking, violence and terrorism.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:16 IST
Drug trafficking, terror activities on rise as Myanmar gears up for elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Myanmar is scheduled to hold its third general election in six decades in a landmark development for the country's democratic transition. However, the country is facing a sudden rise in activities related to drug trafficking, violence and terrorism. Recently, Myanmar authorities confiscated 711,000 stimulants, worth over 1.4 billion kyats (over 1 million U.S. dollars) in Shan state, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on June 13 (Saturday).

Earlier, Myanmar authorities had also seized narcotic drugs worth 459 million kyats (306,000 US dollars) from two Bangladeshi women in Rakhine state. According to a recent release issued by the President's office, a total of 1,169 drugs-related cases were registered across Myanmar while 1,811 people were charged in connection with the cases as of June 6 this year, since the formation of the Drug Activity Special Complaint Department in 2018.

Not only drug trafficking but terror and violence incidents have witnessed a sharp rise in the country. A total of six Arakan National Party (ANP) members in Taungup Township of Myanmar's Southern Rakhine State, have been arrested and charged under Myanmar's Counter-Terrorism Law in recent weeks according to the ANP office in Taungup Township.

The 18-month armed conflict between state forces and the Arakan Army in Rakhine State in Myanmar's most intense in years. It shows no sign of de-escalation and the COVID-19 threat has not focused the parties minds in peace. The government's designation of the group as terrorist will make matters worse.

According to International Crisis Group, the trajectory of the armed conflict is alarming, complicating problems in a state already traumatised by the separate crisis that resulted in the violent expulsion of more than 700,000 minority Rohingya to neighbouring Bangladesh in 2016-17. Over the last 18 months, clashes have increased in regularity and intensity, their geographical scope has expanded and the civilian toll has grown.

Despite the significant loss of life on both sides, nothing suggests that Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw, is wearing down the Arakan Army or degrading its ability to operate. But nor is there reason to believe that the Arakan Army can achieve its aim of greater political autonomy on the battlefield. "Civilians are paying a heavy price, caught in the crossfire or targeted as Arakan Army partisans or for harbouring fighters in their villages. Schools and medical facilities have been hit with alarming regularity, with each side usually blaming the other", said International Crisis Group.

It added, "It is difficult to see how general elections, which were provisionally slated for November, could be held in many parts of Rakhine State, the conflict's locus". (ANI)

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing logs record 36 COVID-19 cases, linked to market cluster

Beijing on Sunday reported a record 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Chinas capital, all linked to a major food wholesale market, raising concerns about the spike in a country that had sharply reduced its infections. The city has ordered testing...

CM assures COVID-19 affected AIADMK MLA all medical aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday spoke to a party MLA admitted to a private hospital with COVID-19 and assured him of all necessary medical assistance. The chief minister had a telephonic conversation with Sriperumbudur leg...

Amid dispute with China, India looking to complete work on strategic DSDBO road by this year

Amid the ongoing dispute with China in eastern Ladakh over the Chinese military buildup, the Border Roads Organisation BRO is looking to complete the work on the 255 Km-long strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie DSDBO road including eight...

Man held for killing wife, son by setting them ablaze

A 39 year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and son by setting them on fire following an argument, police said on Sunday. His minor daughter, who also sustained burn injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020