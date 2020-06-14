Left Menu
Berlin protesters form 'ribbon of solidarity'

Police said people appeared to be keeping up with safety protocols. Demonstrators are forming a planned 9-kilometer (5 ½-mile) chain in Berlin in a message against racism, among a range of other causes.

Demonstrators are forming a planned 9-kilometer (5 ½-mile) chain in Berlin in a message against racism, among a range of other causes. Organizers of Sunday's "Indivisible" demonstration were told to require participants to wear masks, and protesters were also asked to maintain social distancing.

They were linked by colored ribbons, forming what organizers called a "ribbon of solidarity" that stretched southeast from the Brandenburg Gate to the Neukoelln neighbourhood. Police said people appeared to be keeping up with safety protocols. Berlin recently lifted coronavirus-related limits on the number of people who can attend demonstrations, though people are still required to keep at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) apart in public.

