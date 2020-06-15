Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan government, Taliban agree to Doha as venue for first peace talks

"The first intra-Afghan meeting will happen in Doha," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Reuters, adding that the Islamist group was ready to hold intra-Afghan talks within a week of the release of 5,000 prisoners. The Afghan government has released 3,000 Taliban prisoners so far under an agreement signed between the United States and the insurgent group in February.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-06-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 01:38 IST
Afghan government, Taliban agree to Doha as venue for first peace talks
Image Credit: Freepik

Afghanistan's government and the Islamist Taliban group have agreed that Doha will be the venue for the first meeting in their peace talks, both sides said on Sunday. The talks, known as the intra-Afghan dialogue, will be the first high-level meeting between the two sides after years of fighting.

No date has been announced for the meeting, but it is expected to take place after the two sides settle differences on the release by the Afghan government of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, which could be as soon as the end of next week. "The first intra-Afghan meeting will happen in Doha," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Reuters, adding that the Islamist group was ready to hold intra-Afghan talks within a week of the release of 5,000 prisoners.

The Afghan government has released 3,000 Taliban prisoners so far under an agreement signed between the United States and the insurgent group in February. That deal outlined a roadmap for withdrawing foreign forces from Afghanistan and peace talks to end the 19-year war.

The government wants talks to begin as soon as possible but has issues with the release of a few hundred high-profile Taliban prisoners, a senior government official told Reuters. The official said the government had offered an alternative prisoner release list to the Taliban.

The spokesman for the Afghan Presidential Palace, Sediq Sediqqi, said on Twitter that Doha had been agreed as the venue for the first talks but said no permanent venue had been agreed. The Qatari capital was the venue for signing the deal between the United States and Taliban. The insurgent group has had a political office in Doha since 2013.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico extradites alleged Chapo aide to US

A man accused of being a senior lieutenant in the Sinaloa drug cartel has been extradited to the United States, Mexican prosecutors have said. US officials had been trying for years to extradite Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, nicknamed The Enginee...

Governor shuts streets in Brasilia to stop protesters reaching Congress, Supreme Court

The governor of the federal district in which Brazils capital Brasilia is located closed the area around the presidential palace, ministries, Supreme Court and Congress on Sunday to keep right-wing supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro fro...

Britain's Johnson to launch cross-government commission on racism

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a cross-government commission would examine racism and the disparities experienced by minority ethnic groups in education, health and the criminal justice system following Black Lives Matter protest...

Health News Roundup: French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30; AsraZebeca agrees to supply Europe with COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30 for fifth dayFrance reported on Sunday nine new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,407 and marking the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020