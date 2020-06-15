Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Sydney statues of British explorer James Cook vandalised

An Australian state government leader said on Monday she was considering tougher laws to protect monuments after two statues of British explorer James Cook were vandalised in Sydney. Two women were charged with defacing a statue with spray paint in downtown Hyde Park over Saturday night.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:46 IST
2 Sydney statues of British explorer James Cook vandalised

An Australian state government leader said on Monday she was considering tougher laws to protect monuments after two statues of British explorer James Cook were vandalised in Sydney. Two women were charged with defacing a statue with spray paint in downtown Hyde Park over Saturday night. Another statue was discovered spray painted in the eastern suburb of Randwick on Sunday morning in an unrelated attack, police said.

Cities around the world are taking steps to remove statues that represent cultural or racial oppression. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would consider toughening laws to deter future vandalism.

“I wish it didn't come to this and I want to stress that it's only a very, very small percentage of the population that's engaging in this activity, the vast majority of us don't condone it, we think it's disrespectful, it's un-Australian,” she told reporters. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week apologised for words he used last week to reject calls for his Sydney electoral district of Cook to be renamed.

Cook came ashore in the district in 1770 in what was to become the site of the first British colony in Australia. Morrison apologised for saying Australia has been colonised without slavery after critics pointed out that tens of thousands of South Pacific islanders had been forced to labour on Australian sugar cane plantations in the 19th century and Australian indigenous people had been forced to work for wages that were never paid.

A part-time employee of the minor Greens party, Xiaoran Shi, 28, and her alleged accomplice Charmaine Morrison-Mills, 27, were released on bail from a Sydney court on Sunday on charges of damaging property and possessing a graffiti implement over the Hyde Park statue. Greens state lawmaker David Shoebridge, for whom Shi works, said he was aware of the allegations.

“They were not engaged in employment at the time of the incident which occurred well outside of work hours,” Shoebridge said in a statement..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

Hong Kongs Disneyland theme park said on Monday it will reopen on June 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January. The Chinese-ruled city has report...

In a major reshuffle, seven IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred seven Indian Police Service IPS officers on Monday. Six out of these seven officers, who were posted at the police headquarters in various posts, have been made C...

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters in Delhi

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 76.26litre increase by Rs 0.48, ...

Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1. During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.Home ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020