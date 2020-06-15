Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court set to rule on LGBT+ workplace discrimination

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on a set of cases this month that could determine if gay and trans people are protected from discrimination at work by federal law, a move seen as one of the most significant decisions on LGBT+ rights in years. At issue is whether Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bars companies from discriminating against workers on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin and religion, also covers LGBT+ people.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 15:39 IST
U.S. Supreme Court set to rule on LGBT+ workplace discrimination
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on a set of cases this month that could determine if gay and trans people are protected from discrimination at work by federal law, a move seen as one of the most significant decisions on LGBT+ rights in years.

At issue is whether Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bars companies from discriminating against workers on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin, and religion, also covers LGBT+ people. For gay and trans-Americans, many of whom have experienced discrimination at work or lost jobs for being LGBT+, a ruling in their favor would represent a landmark moment.

"That (ruling) will open up a whole new world," said Vandy Beth Glenn, a transgender woman who was fired from her job in the Georgia state legislature when she came out as trans. "It will mean that no one else will have to suffer through the financial hardship or emotional devastation or the humiliation or any of the things that I felt," Glenn told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

More than half of LGBT+ Americans live in states without explicit workplace protections, according to the U.S. think tank Movement Advancement Project, meaning they could be fired or harassed for being gay or trans and have little legal recourse. The court's decision is set to be handed down by the end of June but could come any day.

LGBT+ rights have become increasingly contentious under the administration of President Donald Trump, who has rolled back some initiatives, such as trans people enlisting in the military. Last week the Trump administration announced a rollback of guidance implemented during the administration of President Barack Obama which protected trans people from facing discrimination in healthcare.

The Trump administration has argued that sexual orientation and gender identity are not covered by the Civil Rights Act. But advocacy groups hope the Supreme Court's ruling will extend protection to gender identity discrimination.

"If we could get a win, this is tremendous - it reaffirms what has been a long understanding by the courts," said Sarah War below, legal director at U.S. advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign. "It will mean that workers all over this country can breathe that sigh of relief that the court is going to maintain those protections."

Trans rights advocate Carter Brown said if the Supreme Court ruled in favor of workplace protections, it would still require a cultural shift before trans people truly felt safe at work. Brown, 45, from Dallas, Texas, was fired from his real estate job after co-workers found out he was trans.

He said being fired because of his gender identity was a major blow after he survived homelessness and became the first person in his immediate family to graduate from university. "It felt like the entire dream and effort of making a great life for myself regardless of my trials ... that was all hopeless," he said.

"Laws need to be enforced ... (but) if they pass it, it still comes down to the hearts and minds that are there before you with your fate in their hands."

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Traffickers demand ransoms for Rohingyas held at sea in SE Asia

Rohingya refugees attempting to reach Malaysia by boat from Bangladesh are being held hostage by human traffickers who have demanded large ransoms from their relatives with threats of violence, according to several families and aid organiza...

U.S. fighter plane crashes off English coast, pilot missing

A U.S. fighter plane crashed off the coast of northeast England on Monday, sparking a search and rescue operation for the pilot in the North Sea.The U.S. Air Force said the F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing crashed at around 0940 local...

"Avatar" sequel resumes filming in coronavirus-free New Zealand

Filming the sequel of James Camerons sci-fi blockbuster Avatar will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to New Zealand after it ended its coronavirus outbreak, the films producer told media as production resumed on Monday. The fi...

Eli Lilly starts trial of rheumatoid arthritis drug in COVID-19 patients

Eli Lilly and Co on Monday said it was launching a study of its rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib in patients hospitalized for COVID-19.The trial is one of several efforts by the U.S. drugmaker to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020