Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan war crimes charges are untrue, suspect says

A Sudanese war crimes suspect said on Monday that charges mentioned on his arrest warrant are untrue, during an initial appearance at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The suspect, who had previously been identified in court documents as having the surname Kushayb, said his preferred name was Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 15-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 16:06 IST
Sudan war crimes charges are untrue, suspect says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sudanese war crimes suspect said on Monday that charges mentioned on his arrest warrant are untrue, during an initial appearance at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The suspect, who had previously been identified in court documents as having the surname Kushayb, said his preferred name was Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman. He is accused of persecution, murder, and rape in the western Sudanese region of Darfur in 2003-2004. In the initial appearance, Abd-Al-Rahman was not asked to enter any plea, but the judge asked whether he had been made aware of the charges against him.

"Yes, I was informed of that but this is untrue," Abd-Al-Rahman said. "They made me come here, following this, and I hope that I will face justice." Abd-Al-Rahman handed himself into U.N. troops in the Central African Republic last week and was sent to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Because of restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, he followed the hearing via video link from the U.N. detention unit, where he told the judge he was treated well.

According to prosecutors, Adb-Al-Rahman was a top commander of pro-government Janjaweed militias that led attacks on towns and villages and is implicated in over 300 murders and the forcing of 40,000 mainly Fur civilians from their homes. The conflict in Darfur killed an estimated 200,000 people and drove 2.5 million from their homes. The United States said killings there amounted to a genocide. The ICC has not accused Abd-Al-Rahman of that crime.

The judge on Monday set a so-called confirmation of charges hearing on December 7 this year. At that hearing, the court will weigh if there is enough evidence to support the prosecution charges and proceed to trial.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Traffickers demand ransoms for Rohingyas held at sea in SE Asia

Rohingya refugees attempting to reach Malaysia by boat from Bangladesh are being held hostage by human traffickers who have demanded large ransoms from their relatives with threats of violence, according to several families and aid organiza...

U.S. fighter plane crashes off English coast, pilot missing

A U.S. fighter plane crashed off the coast of northeast England on Monday, sparking a search and rescue operation for the pilot in the North Sea.The U.S. Air Force said the F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing crashed at around 0940 local...

"Avatar" sequel resumes filming in coronavirus-free New Zealand

Filming the sequel of James Camerons sci-fi blockbuster Avatar will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to New Zealand after it ended its coronavirus outbreak, the films producer told media as production resumed on Monday. The fi...

Eli Lilly starts trial of rheumatoid arthritis drug in COVID-19 patients

Eli Lilly and Co on Monday said it was launching a study of its rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib in patients hospitalized for COVID-19.The trial is one of several efforts by the U.S. drugmaker to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020