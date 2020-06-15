COVID-19: Singapore to reopen phase 2 from Friday

Singapore will implement its second phase of reopening from the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" from Friday, which will involve resumption of "most activities" in compliance with safe distancing rules, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday. Phase 2 of the country's reopening will start after 11.59 pm on June 18, the MOH said in a statement.

It said that the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force reached the decision to reopen phase 2 after reassessing the coronavirus situation in the country. "Community infection rates have remained generally stable despite the increase in workplace activity in Phase 1 of re-opening. The incidence of cases in migrant worker dormitories has also declined, and there are no new large clusters emerging," the MOH said.

Singapore exited a two-month-long "circuit breaker" designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 on June 1. The task force had then said that Singapore would reopen in three phases, outlining what might be allowed under each phase.

On Monday, the authorities said the Phase 2 will involve the resumption of "most activities", subject to safe distancing principles. Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong also gave the assurance that most of the cases were detected as a result of active screening of workers, as well as contacts.

The incidence of cases in migrant worker dormitories has also declined, and under control, he said, adding that there are so far no indications of new large clusters emerging. "On one hand, we want to allow economic and community activities to resume, while on the other hand, we must continue to keep infection under control," Channel News Asia quoted Gan as saying.

"This is a very delicate balance we have to strike and to succeed, we will need the collective effort of every Singaporean to be socially responsible," he said. Small-group social gatherings of up to any five persons can resume. Within the home, households may receive up to five visitors at any one time.

Retail businesses may re-open their physical outlets. Food and beverage (F&B) dine-in will be allowed, with up to five persons allowed to sit together. Tables must be spaced one metre apart. Outlets will have to cease liquor sales and consumption at 10.30pm.

All other healthcare services, including eldercare in the community, individual health screenings will resume. Aesthetic services will also resume.

"Where not feasible or practical to apply one metre safe distancing between individuals, this one metre requirement can instead be enforced between groups, with each group made up of not more than five persons, and with no mixing between groups," an MOH spokesperson said. Other safe management measures should also be in place, the spokesperson added.

The complete list of businesses that are allowed to operate can be found on the Ministry of Trade and Industry's website. Businesses in this list do not need to apply for an exemption before resuming operations. In Phase 2, the authorities' goal is to ensure that efforts taken during the circuit breaker period and Phase 1 of reopening are sustained, MOH said.

The ministry said, "by limiting close contact among individuals, while maintaining hygiene and safe management principles, we will be able to resume more activities without substantially raising the risk of new clusters of infections." Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said that Phase 2 should not be treated as a signal that "we can relax, we can all let our guard down". "I think if we were to take that kind of a mindset and attitude, it will be very easy for Phase 2 to end up with a surge in cases and potentially down the road, the likelihood of having to reintroduce restrictions," he said.

Health Minister Gan said that the scope for Phase 2 opening is wide, and therefore it is very difficult and challenging to try to prescribe rules and regulations for every possible scenario and setting. "I'm sure, even as we draw up the rules, people will be thinking of how to get around the rules," he said.

"You can fool the rules but you cannot fool the virus. If you violate the rules, the virus will get to you. The purpose and objective of the rules and regulations is to protect you and not just to penalise you," he said. All travellers entering Singapore from 11.59 pm on June 17 will be tested for COVID-19 before the end of their 14-day stay-home notice at an allotted testing facility, the MOH said.

"It is an additional precautionary measure to detect the virus, especially given the risks of asymptomatic cases," the MOH said. "We will monitor the results of these tests and may make adjustments to the testing requirements over time," it said.

Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, mainland China, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam and who stayed in these countries in the last consecutive 14 days prior to their entry will be allowed to serve their "Stay Home Notice" (SHN) at home under the new norms, the MOH said. However, travellers entering Singapore from countries not in the list will still need to serve their 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

All inbound and outbound travellers who enter or leave Singapore from 11.59 pm on June 17 will also be required to pay for their COVID-19 tests, and those who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents entering the country will need to foot their own bill for their stay at dedicated SHN facilities.