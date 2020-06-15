Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey eyes Libya bases for lasting military foothold - source

While all sides say they want a truce, heavy clashes have emerged near the LNA-held coastal city of Sirte, which is close to major energy export terminals on the Mediterranean seaboard. Russia and Turkey postponed high-level talks on Libya, scheduled for Sunday in Istanbul, due to discord over the GNA's push to retake Sirte, another Turkish official said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:30 IST
Turkey eyes Libya bases for lasting military foothold - source
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (tskgenelkurmay)

Turkey and Libya's internationally recognized government are discussing possible Turkish use of two military bases in the North African country, a Turkish source said on Monday, with a view to a lasting Turkish presence in the south Mediterranean. No final decisions have been made over possible Turkish military use of the Misrata naval base and the al-Watiya airbase, which was recently recaptured by the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

A more permanent air and naval presence in Libya could reinforce Turkey's growing influence in the region, including in Syria, and boost its claims to offshore oil and gas resources. Turkey has also flagged possible energy and construction deals with Tripoli once the fighting ends.

The GNA has in recent months driven back Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) - supported by Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and France - turning the tide on a 14-month conflict that has displaced an estimated 200,000 people. While all sides say they want a truce, heavy clashes have emerged near the LNA-held coastal city of Sirte, which is close to major energy export terminals on the Mediterranean seaboard.

Russia and Turkey postponed high-level talks on Libya, scheduled for Sunday in Istanbul, due to discord over the GNA's push to retake Sirte, another Turkish official said. "Turkey using al-Watiya ... is on the agenda," said the first source, speaking on condition of anonymity. "It could also be possible for the Misrata naval base to be used by Turkey."

Turkey has a military base in Qatar and in 2017 added troops there amid a row between Doha on the one hand and Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain on the other. Ankara threw its support behind the government in Tripoli last year after the GNA signed a maritime demarcation accord that it says gives Turkish drilling rights near Crete, but that is opposed by Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the European Union.

A Libyan naval base, in particular, would "institutionalize" Turkey's influence in the Eastern Mediterranean and give it leverage over Arab and European adversaries, said Galip Dalay, Fellow at Robert Bosch Academy. DISCORD OVER SIRTE

Russia's foreign ministry said on Sunday it was pursuing a "prompt ceasefire" and that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would reschedule the meeting that was set for Sunday with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. "A result was supposed to come out (of the meetings), but that stage could not be reached. There are issues where the two countries are on opposing sides," the second Turkish official told Reuters.

"One of the main issues for the postponement of the Lavrov visit is the (GNA's) plan for an operation into Sirte...which has emerged as a target." The Kremlin did not comment on the postponement. Cavusoglu said on Monday it was unrelated to any issues on "core principles".

The United Nations said last week the warring sides had begun new ceasefire talks in Libya after GNA forces, helped by Turkey, repelled a protracted LNA assault on the capital Tripoli. Sirte, about halfway between GNA-held Tripoli and LNA-held Benghazi, is the closest city to Libya's main energy export terminals. Haftar's forces seized the city in January and the conflict's new front line has emerged just to the west.

"Russia wants Turkey and the GNA to halt military operations, particularly not attacking Sirte, Jufra, and the oil crescent - and Ankara has rebuffed this demand," said Dalay. "If Turkish-Russian talks don't bear fruit, we might then see escalation both in Libya and in Syria's Idlib region", where Ankara and Moscow also back opposing sides, he said.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen ambush Mali army convoy, soldiers killed - residents

Gunmen ambushed an army convoy near a town in central Mali on Sunday and killed a number of soldiers, residents from another nearby town said. Several other soldiers and around half of the dozen or so vehicles in the convoy were still missi...

CAB organises power yoga webinar for women's U-19 team

To keep the women players both mentally and physically fit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal CAB on Monday arranged a power yoga webinar for the states Under-19 teamYoga is integral to our culture and power yog...

Govt needs to chart out fresh glide path to bring down fiscal deficit: RBI bulletin

The government will have to chart out a fresh glide path to bring down the fiscal deficit once the normalcy is restored, an article published in the monthly bulletin of the Reserve Bank has suggested. The union governments fiscal situation ...

LetsTransport raises Rs 10 cr from Stride Ventures

Logistics solution provider LetsTransport on Monday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from Stride Ventures. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company has raised a total of Rs 33 crore to strengthen its operational capabilities, it said.Stride Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020