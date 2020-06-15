Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court for now stays out of police immunity debate

The Supreme Court has said that qualified immunity protects officials as long as their actions don't violate clearly established law or constitutional rights which they should have known about. The Supreme Court's decision not to wade into the qualified immunity debate follows nationwide protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the death in Minnesota of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died May 25 while being restrained by a white officer.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:16 IST
Supreme Court for now stays out of police immunity debate
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Supreme Court is for now declining to get involved in an ongoing debate by citizens and in Congress over policing, rejecting cases Monday that would have allowed the justices to revisit when police can be held financially responsible for wrongdoing. With protests over racism and police brutality continuing nationwide, the justices turned away more than half a dozen cases involving the legal doctrine known as qualified immunity, which the high court created more than 50 years ago. It shields officials, including police, from lawsuits for money as a result for things they do in the course of their job.

As is usual the court didn't comment in turning away the cases, but Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a 6-page dissent saying he would have agreed to hear one of the cases. "I have previously expressed my doubts about our qualified immunity jurisprudence," he wrote, explaining he believes the court's "qualified immunity doctrine appears to stray from the statutory text." As a result of qualified immunity, even when a court finds that an official or officer has violated someone's constitutional rights, they can still be protected from civil lawsuits seeking money. The Supreme Court has said that qualified immunity protects officials as long as their actions don't violate clearly established law or constitutional rights which they should have known about.

The Supreme Court's decision not to wade into the qualified immunity debate follows nationwide protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the death in Minnesota of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died May 25 while being restrained by a white officer. In Congress, a bill introduced by House Democrats in the wake of Floyd's death would make it easier for injured individuals to claim damages in civil suits against police offices. The White House, however, has said that provision is a nonstarter and not likely to be part of a Senate Republican bill that's in the works.

The push for the court to reexamine qualified immunity has come both from the left and right, including Thomas, a conservative, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a liberal. In 2018, when the court said that an Arizona police officer who shot a knife-wielding woman four times was immune from being sued, Sotomayor said the decision "sends an alarming signal to law enforcement officers and the public." Since then, the court has been asked to take a number of different cases involving qualified immunity. Some of the cases the court rejected Monday were filed at the court more than a year ago and many others had been pending for months, before Floyd's death and the protests it prompted. The incidents themselves that sparked the lawsuits go back years and in some cases almost a decade.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Combat COVID-19: Karnataka to celebrate 'Mask Day' on June 18

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that the state government will celebrate Mask Day on June 18 to spread awareness about the importance of masks to contain COVID-19 spread. The Mask Day will be celebrated in all district hea...

France swaps chokehold for stun guns after police protests

Less than a week after France banned police chokeholds, the government responded to growing officer discontent by announcing it would test stun guns for wider use, adding to the ranks of European law enforcement agencies that have recently ...

Atlanta mayor says 'abundantly clear' review of policing needed

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms said on Friday she would issue a series of administrative orders to accelerate a review of policing in the wake of the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.Bottoms, speaking at a city council meeting, said it was ...

Onus of creating atmosphere for talks lies with Oli govt: Sources on map row with Nepal

The onus of creating a conducive atmosphere for talks between India and Nepal on the border row lies with the K P Sharma Oli government in Nepal as it was responsible for creating a difficult situation by releasing a new map that included I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020