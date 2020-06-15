Mali says 24 soldiers killed in ambush on Sunday

Mali says 24 soldiers killed in ambush on SundayReuters | Bamako | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:53 IST
Gunmen killed 24 Malian soldiers in an ambush on their convoy in central Mali on Sunday, a spokesman for the West African nation's army said. "Twenty-four Mali army personnel died, 8 survivors have been found," Colonel Diarran Kone, told Reuters.
The attack is the deadliest since a November 2019 attack when 53 soldiers were killed during an assault on an army post in the north of the country.
- READ MORE ON:
- Malian
- west African
- COVID-19