Hong Kong govt considers further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions

Hong Kong govt considers further relaxation of coronavirus restrictionsReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-06-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 07:52 IST
Hong Kong is moving towards a further relaxation of social gathering restrictions related to the coronavirus, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
While many curbs have been gradually lifted in recent months, Hong Kong's borders remain almost fully closed and group gatherings are limited to eight people. Any further easing of the measures could be announced later in the day.
- READ MORE ON:
- Carrie Lam
- Hong Kong
- COVID-19