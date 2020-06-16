Left Menu
Development News Edition

Escalating intimidation, threats, ahead of high-profile treason verdict, Indonesian rights groups say

"We have recorded at least 20 incidents in which students, academics, journalists, and activists, have been intimidated for criticising the government and discussing politically sensitive issues, such as rights abuses in Papua," said Usman Hamid, local executive director of Amnesty International. The claims of escalating intimidation come as a court in Balikpapan on Indonesian Borneo is expected to rule on a case against seven West Papuans who face between five and 17 years in prison on charges of treason for their purported involvement in anti-racist protests in August last year.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-06-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 10:13 IST
Escalating intimidation, threats, ahead of high-profile treason verdict, Indonesian rights groups say
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Rights groups in Indonesia have complained of escalating intimidation and security threats in the run-up to the verdict in a high-profile treason trial against seven West Papuans that is expected on Wednesday.

Papuan demands for independence or greater autonomy is among the most sensitive topics in Indonesia, but campaigners said the latest intimidation reflects a worsening political atmosphere across the archipelago of 270 million people. "We have recorded at least 20 incidents in which students, academics, journalists, and activists, have been intimidated for criticizing the government and discussing politically sensitive issues, such as rights abuses in Papua," said Usman Hamid, local executive director of Amnesty International.

The claims of escalating intimidation come as a court in Balikpapan on Indonesian Borneo is expected to rule on a case against seven West Papuans who face between five and 17 years in prison on charges of treason for their purported involvement in anti-racist protests in August last year. The demonstrations erupted across several cities in Indonesia after a group of Papuan students at a university dormitory in Java was reportedly taunted with racist slurs such as "monkeys", "pigs" and "dogs".

In the provinces of Papua and West Papua, some of the protests turned violent and deadly, with shops and a government building set ablaze. The defendants were arrested in Jayapura, Papua, last year but moved to a jail in Balikpapan for security reasons.

Protests across several Indonesian cities on Monday called for all charges to be dropped. Activists have drawn parallels between the treason trial and the Black Lives Matter movement, which has sparked the hashtag #PapuanLivesMatter and led to a series of online forums about perceived racism in Indonesia.

"Racism had no place in Indonesia, a multi-ethnic country with a motto and tradition of unity in diversity," Teuku Faizasyah, a spokesperson for Indonesia's foreign ministry told Reuters. "The incident of mistreatment of Indonesians of Papuan origin are isolated and do not in any way reflect the policies of the government."

Yuliana Yabansabra, a lawyer defending the seven West Papuans says she was attacked last week by an unidentified motorcyclist, who allegedly punched her in the head while she was driving. "They didn't try and take my bag or my wallet, so it seemed their plan was to try and make me crash," said Yabansabra, "It felt like an act of terror especially directed at me."

In early June an organizer of a discussion on West Papua was warned by his university in Lampung to cancel the event because it was "anti-government". He later received anonymous threats on his WhatsApp, including a picture of his identity cards and his parents' names. Students have been similarly harassed in Jakarta and Bandung, according to research by Human Rights Watch.

In the past two weeks almost half a dozen forums on West Papua and racism have been obstructed, some by strange sounds such as clanging piano chords, while speakers have been spammed with robocalls from anonymous international numbers.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar Isaac to star in thriller ‘London’ with Ben Stiller on board as director

Actor Ben Stiller is set to direct Lionsgate thriller London starring Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac in the lead. The film is based on a new short storyhigh-concept thriller by bestselling crime writer Jo Nesbo, reported Deadline.Dune scre...

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded a rollback of hike in fuel prices, saying the governments decision to increase the prices of petrol and diesel during the coronavirus crisis is wholly insensitive and ill-advised. The gove...

Over 10,000 COVID-19 new cases reported in country

India registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country recorded 10,66...

Escalating intimidation, threats, ahead of high-profile treason verdict, Indonesian rights groups say

Rights groups in Indonesia have complained of escalating intimidation and security threats in the run-up to the verdict in a high-profile treason trial against seven West Papuans that is expected on Wednesday.Papuan demands for independence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020