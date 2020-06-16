Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Lives Matter banner removed at US Embassy in Seoul

The official explanation from the embassy, which didn't mention an LGBT pride flag that was also removed from the building, was that the Black Lives Matter banner was removed to avoid any perception that it was meant “to support or encourage donations to any specific organization.” The decision drew criticism from some activists in Seoul — and speculation that President Donald Trump may have been responsible.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 16-06-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:31 IST
Black Lives Matter banner removed at US Embassy in Seoul
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A large Black Lives Matter banner was quietly removed from the US Embassy building in South Korea's capital three days after it was raised there in solidarity with demonstrators protesting against racial inequality back home. The official explanation from the embassy, which didn't mention an LGBT pride flag that was also removed from the building, was that the Black Lives Matter banner was removed to avoid any perception that it was meant "to support or encourage donations to any specific organization." The decision drew criticism from some activists in Seoul and speculation that President Donald Trump may have been responsible. It will likely be controversial amid the ongoing global debate over racial inequality that has followed the death of George Floyd.

The banner was put up on Saturday with Ambassador Harry Harris tweeting that his embassy "stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change." The banner was taken down Monday along with the rainbow pride flag. On Tuesday, a banner marking the upcoming 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War was draped from the embassy. Lee Tae-ho, an activist with the Seoul-based civic organization People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, called the abrupt banner removal regrettable, saying its presence was "a very positive thing that could improve the US image and help resolve the problem." "If the removal was really made because of the pressure made by Trump ... I think what they did was unhelpful for the US," Lee said.

The banner removal comes amid large US protests that began after Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck at length as he lay face down and handcuffed. Harris "wanted to highlight the enduring American values of racial equality, freedom of speech, and the right to peacefully protest," the US Embassy said in a statement. "However, the Ambassador's intent was not to support or encourage donations to any specific organization. To avoid the misperception that American taxpayer dollars were spent to benefit such organizations, he directed that the banner be removed." The US Embassy statement said the removal in "no way lessens the principles and ideals expressed by raising the banner." It said it "will look for other ways to convey fundamental American values in these times of difficulty at home." There was no mention in the statement of the rainbow flag removal. The Supreme Court on Monday backed workplace rights for gay, lesbian and transgender people, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

There was no immediate comment from Trump or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the banner removal, but the embassy statement repeated a recent comment from Pompeo that "America is rightly outraged at the brutal killing of George Floyd and our country will prosecute his killers and respect the right to protest peacefully." The groundswell of public unrest in America over police violence has extended globally, with protests in solidarity happening in Australia, Japan, and other nations. Seoul has seen some small-scale protests. In one rally on June 6, dozens of demonstrators wearing masks and black shirts marched through a downtown district carrying signs such as "George Floyd Rest in Peace and "Koreans for Black Lives Matter." A day earlier, others rallied in front of the U.S. Embassy.

The embassy on Tuesday tweeted a message, with video of Harris participating, that said it organized a weekend "solidarity walk & candlelight vigil to demonstrate our support for fellow Americans who are protesting peacefully against racism and police brutality against African Americans and striving to create a more inclusive and just society." Some K-pop fans have also re-purposed their usual platforms and hashtags from boosting their favorite stars to backing the Black Lives Matter movement. They flooded right-wing hashtags and police apps with short video clips and memes of their K-pop stars. In a recent tweet to its 26 million fans, South Korean boy band BTS said it opposes racial discrimination and violence and announced a $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to stay HC order disqualifying Gujarat BJP leader Pabubha Manek

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant any relief to senior Gujarat BJP leader Pabubha Manek, who was disqualified as MLA from Dwarka constituency by the high court last year. Manek moved the top court seeking stay on the Gujarat High C...

Will Smith, Antoine Fuqua to collaborate on runway slave thriller ‘Emancipation’

Hollywood star Will Smith is set to play the lead role in slavery thriller Emancipation to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. William N Collage has penned the script, reported Deadline. The period film is based on the true story of Peter, a sl...

ICICI Lombard allows insurance benefits for COVID-19 home treatment; to settle claims in 15 days

Largest private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard on Tuesday halved the waiting period for coronavirus-related claims to 15 days apart from announcing a host of offerings for its health indemnity customers in the light of the pandemic. ...

German coronavirus smartphone tracing app goes live

Germany sought to mobilize the public on Tuesday to download a new smartphone app that seeks to help break the chain of coronavirus infections, one of several such apps in Europe that governments hope will revive travel and tourism.The new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020