Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clashes in Dijon injure 10, prompt French govt to intervene

Members of the Chechen community called on social networks for revenge and fighting broke out Friday. After tensions continued through the weekend, the interior minister ordered police reinforcements to the area and announced Monday that the government would take over management of the situation.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:19 IST
Clashes in Dijon injure 10, prompt French govt to intervene
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The French government sent police reinforcements and a top official to the Dijon region to quell four nights of clashes between rival groups. The unrest began last week after a teenager from France's Chechen community was attacked by local drug dealers, according to local broadcaster France Bleu. Members of the Chechen community called on social networks for revenge and fighting broke out Friday.

After tensions continued through the weekend, the interior minister ordered police reinforcements to the area and announced Monday that the government would take over management of the situation. Junior Minister Laurent Nunez is heading to the area Tuesday and an investigation is underway into what unleashed the violence.

The local administration, or prefecture, says at least 10 people have been injured. The unrest comes amid tensions between French police and the government. Amid protests around France over racial injustice and police brutality, the government said last week it would ban police from using chokeholds to subdue people. But the government-backed down Monday after police themselves protested. France is experimenting with expanding the use of stun-guns as a potential alternative.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan jets 'drive away' intruding Chinese fighter plane, third intrusion in days

Taiwan air force jets drove away a Chinese fighter plane that briefly entered Taiwans air defense identification zone on Tuesday, the defense ministry said, reporting the third intrusion in a week. The single J-10 fighter was given radio wa...

SC refuses to stay HC order disqualifying Gujarat BJP leader Pabubha Manek

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant any relief to senior Gujarat BJP leader Pabubha Manek, who was disqualified as MLA from Dwarka constituency by the high court last year. Manek moved the top court seeking stay on the Gujarat High C...

Will Smith, Antoine Fuqua to collaborate on runway slave thriller ‘Emancipation’

Hollywood star Will Smith is set to play the lead role in slavery thriller Emancipation to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. William N Collage has penned the script, reported Deadline. The period film is based on the true story of Peter, a sl...

ICICI Lombard allows insurance benefits for COVID-19 home treatment; to settle claims in 15 days

Largest private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard on Tuesday halved the waiting period for coronavirus-related claims to 15 days apart from announcing a host of offerings for its health indemnity customers in the light of the pandemic. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020