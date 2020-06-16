Left Menu
Development News Edition

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

The draft text, a copy of which has been obtained by The Associated Press, could become the centerpiece for an urgent debate hastily scheduled for Wednesday for the Geneva-based Human Rights Council. It calls for a Commission of Inquiry — the rights body's most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into “systemic racism” and alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against “Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies" especially encounters that resulted in deaths.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:15 IST
African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

African nations have prepared a draft resolution at the UN's top human rights body that singles out the United States and would launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in the wake of recent high-profile killings of blacks by American police. The draft text, a copy of which has been obtained by The Associated Press, could become the centerpiece for an urgent debate hastily scheduled for Wednesday for the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

It calls for a Commission of Inquiry — the rights body's most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into “systemic racism” and alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against “Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies" especially encounters that resulted in deaths. Such work would be carried out “with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice,” said the text, circulated by the Africa Group in the council. The breadth of support for the measure was not immediately clear.

The US mission in Geneva declined immediate comment on the draft resolution. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 47-member body two years ago, accusing it of an anti-Israel bias and of accepting members from some autocratic governments that are serial rights violators.

On Monday, the council agreed unanimously to hold the urgent debate on “racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests” in the wake of the George Floyd killing in the United States..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh govt transfers 14 IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday transferred 14 Indian Police Service IPS officers. Among the transferred IPS officers is Anant Dev, currently posted as Police Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG, Kanpur Nagar. He has been appoint...

Far-right suspect goes on trial for killing German politician

A suspected far-right sympathiser went on trial in Frankfurt on Tuesday for shooting dead a pro-immigration politician last year in a case that raised questions about whether Germany is doing enough to tackle right-wing radicalism. Walter L...

Shivraj had shared fake video of Rahul, will file FIR:Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said he would lodge an FIR against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for sharing a fake video of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha...

Indian troops 'crossed border twice' resulting in serious physical clashes: China

Chinese foreign minister on Tuesday claimed that Indian troops had crossed the border twice which lead to the physical clashes between the two countries at the Galawn Valley, Ladakh. Indian troops on Monday seriously violated consensus of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020