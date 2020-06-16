Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out on Japanese cruise ship docked near Tokyo

A fire broke out on a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo on Tuesday, with crew members and dozens of firefighters and coast guard personnel taking hours to extinguish it.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:23 IST
Fire breaks out on Japanese cruise ship docked near Tokyo

A fire broke out on a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo on Tuesday, with crew members and dozens of firefighters and coast guard personnel taking hours to extinguish it. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no injuries. No passengers were aboard.

The fire was extinguished after about three hours, coast guard officials said. The local coast guard branch said the fire started in a storage area on the top deck of the Asuka II, one of Japan's largest cruise ships.

The operator NYK Line said 153 crew members were on board for essential duty and helped fight the fire. The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April after returning from Singapore, where it had undergone maintenance.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

As coronavirus returns, Beijingers face disruption, anxiety

Beijings scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak, just over a week after containment measures had been eased and life had returned to near-normal, is disrupting activity for many residents and fueling concerns of further tightening.Many ...

UK begins human trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Clinical researchers began human trials this week of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by scientists at Imperial College London. The study, which involves a set of people being immunised with the vaccine, will be the first time it has bee...

Hungary's parliament revokes government's special powers as virus ebbs

Hungarys parliament on Tuesday revoked special powers granted to Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases dwindles and the focus shifts to reviving the economy. Orban, whose right-win...

US hands over 1st shipment of 100 ventilators to India in COVID-19 assistance

The US on Tuesday handed over to India 100 ventilators, valued at about USD 1.2 million, as part of President Donald Trumps offer of assistance to New Delhi in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020