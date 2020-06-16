Fire breaks out on Japanese cruise ship docked near Tokyo
A fire broke out on a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo on Tuesday, with crew members and dozens of firefighters and coast guard personnel taking hours to extinguish it.PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:23 IST
A fire broke out on a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo on Tuesday, with crew members and dozens of firefighters and coast guard personnel taking hours to extinguish it. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no injuries. No passengers were aboard.
The fire was extinguished after about three hours, coast guard officials said. The local coast guard branch said the fire started in a storage area on the top deck of the Asuka II, one of Japan's largest cruise ships.
The operator NYK Line said 153 crew members were on board for essential duty and helped fight the fire. The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April after returning from Singapore, where it had undergone maintenance.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo
- Yokohama Port
- Singapore
- NYK Line
- Japan
ALSO READ
Two-time Paralympic champion Oksana Masters relived by Tokyo 2020 postponement
Tokyo issues alert amid fear of 2nd virus wave
City of Tokyo issues stay-home alert after jump in new virus infections
Japan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo HQ after bomb threat
Olympics-Tokyo exec says make Games decision in spring: Kyodo