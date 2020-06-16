Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-African nations seek UN inquiry into US racism, 'police brutality' -text

to establish facts and circumstances related to the systemic racism, alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world". The inquiry would report back in a year.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:02 IST
EXCLUSIVE-African nations seek UN inquiry into US racism, 'police brutality' -text
Image Credit: Twitter (@ArianaGrande)

African countries are lobbying to set up a U.N. inquiry into "systemic racism" and "police brutality" in the United States and elsewhere, aiming to defend the rights of people of African descent, a draft resolution seen by Reuters shows. The text, circulating among diplomats in Geneva, voices alarm at "recent incidents of police brutality against peaceful demonstrators defending the rights of Africans and of people of African descent".

It will be considered at an urgent debate of the U.N. Human Rights Council on Wednesday. The Council agreed to convene at the request of Burkina Faso on behalf of African countries after the death last month of George Floyd, an African American, in police custody in Minneapolis, which ignited protests worldwide.

The United States quit the Council two years ago alleging bias against its ally Israel. A senior U.S. diplomat in Geneva defended its record, saying: "Our transparency, commitment to a free press, and insistence on the right to justice allow the world to see our problems and openly engage on our efforts at finding solutions."

"And when violations of people's rights are committed we hold people accountable through independent courts, and through an independent media," he added. The resolution, subject to change after negotiation at the Council, calls for "an independent international commission of inquiry ... to establish facts and circumstances related to the systemic racism, alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world".

The inquiry would report back in a year. "It is countries that hide the truth, violently silence their critics, don't have democratic accountability, and refuse even to recognise fundamental freedoms that merit censure," the senior U.S. diplomat said.

More than 600 activist groups, led by the American Civil Liberties Union, called last week for the Council to launch an investigation into U.S. abuses. But Hillel Neuer of the Geneva-based UN Watch told the forum: "We are concerned this session may be a farce when some of the worst practitioners of police brutality and racism will be the ones asked to be the judges."

The Council already has commissions of inquiry or fact-finding missions into human rights violations in hotspots including Syria, Burundi, Myanmar, South Sudan, Venezuela and Yemen.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?

The corporate response to a wave of protests over the treatment of African-Americans has included pledges to increase diversity, donations to civil rights groups and, in some cases, changes in policies or practices long sought by critics. H...

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain's term extended for one year

The term of Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer, Justice DK Jain has been extended by one year. Justice Jain confirmed the development to ANI saying that he received his extension letter last week.Yes I ...

Ministers confined to hotel, business almost as usual for Raj govt

The Rajasthan government is conducting at least a part of its official business from a resort here, thanks to video conferencing. On Tuesday, several ministers attended an official meeting from JW Merriott hotel, where over 100 Congress ...

Amphan relief not reaching beneficiaries; Mamata asks officials to take steps

Following complaints that government benefits were not reaching those hit by Cyclone Amphan and were diverted to unaffected people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked officials to immediately take steps to ensure that nobo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020