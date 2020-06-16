Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Rajapaksa gives Central Bank 24-hour ultimatum to come up with economic recovery plan

Slamming the country's Central Bank for being in a "slumber", Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday said that it has failed to act during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave it a 24-hour ultimatum to come up with an action plan to revive the country's economy battered by the health crisis.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:05 IST
COVID-19: Rajapaksa gives Central Bank 24-hour ultimatum to come up with economic recovery plan
Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Image Credit: Twitter (@GotabayaR)

Slamming the country's Central Bank for being in a "slumber", Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday said that it has failed to act during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave it a 24-hour ultimatum to come up with an action plan to revive the country's economy battered by the health crisis. Addressing senior officials of the bank, he said the Central Bank had failed to present him with their intended tools which could be used to revive the economy.

The country is facing the worst financial crisis in its history due to the economic and travel curbs imposed after the coronavirus outbreak. "Give me your tools with which you hope to energise the economy, help banks, businesses," he said.

"You are in a slumber, just don't do anything," he said. The president gave the bank an ultimatum of 24 hours to come up with an immediate action plan to revive the economy which the World Bank had predicted could contract the country's economy up to 3 per cent in the post-COVID pandemic times.

"All of you are economists, what do you do? I have given my plan to you, If you can't work to that plan, give me your own plan by tomorrow morning," Rajapaksa said. "We should not allow the health crisis to be converted into an economic crisis," he said.

Rajapaksa said the Central Bank had failed to implement his request to release rupees 150 billion to commercial banks. "The businesses are not doing bad due to their mistakes," Rajapaksa said, adding that the government owed funds to businesses. "You can keep these monies as security and give them loans. They will then run the economy," he said. The World Bank had stated in its June 2020 report "Global Economic Prospects" that in Sri Lanka, the combination of falling tourism, manufacturing activity and services associated with the pandemic, is envisaged to cause the output to contract by 3.2 per cent, despite the earlier recovery from the April 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The World Bank had cautioned that Sri Lanka's GDP could contract in the range of 0.5-3.0 per cent, with an almost 44 per cent increase in poverty, in a case of a prolonged COVID-19 outbreak. However, the Central Bank foresees economic recovery starting from the second half of this year.

Revising the GDP growth forecast for the year, the Central Bank projected a 1.5 per cent GDP growth for this year and a 4.5 per cent growth for 2021. In a statement on June 1, the Central Bank had said that the unprecedented crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has severely dented the country's economy, causing a steep fall in the earnings from tourism, remittances and outflow of foreign investment.

The severest impact was recorded in the tourism sector, with a drop of tourist arrivals by over 70 per cent year-on-year in March. Sri Lanka announced its lockdown in mid-March following the detection of the first COVID-19 positive case on March 11.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, Sri Lanka has 1,914 COVID-19 cases with 11 deaths.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?

The corporate response to a wave of protests over the treatment of African-Americans has included pledges to increase diversity, donations to civil rights groups and, in some cases, changes in policies or practices long sought by critics. H...

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain's term extended for one year

The term of Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer, Justice DK Jain has been extended by one year. Justice Jain confirmed the development to ANI saying that he received his extension letter last week.Yes I ...

Ministers confined to hotel, business almost as usual for Raj govt

The Rajasthan government is conducting at least a part of its official business from a resort here, thanks to video conferencing. On Tuesday, several ministers attended an official meeting from JW Merriott hotel, where over 100 Congress ...

Amphan relief not reaching beneficiaries; Mamata asks officials to take steps

Following complaints that government benefits were not reaching those hit by Cyclone Amphan and were diverted to unaffected people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked officials to immediately take steps to ensure that nobo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020