Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, China troops clash at Himalayan border, 'casualties on both sides'

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said there had been a serious violation of a consensus reached by the two countries. "What's shocking is that on June 15, the Indian side severely violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line and provoked and attacked the Chinese forces, causing a violent physical confrontation between the two border forces," Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:18 IST
India, China troops clash at Himalayan border, 'casualties on both sides'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's army said on Tuesday 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff between the two Asian giants in the western Himalayas. China's foreign ministry confirmed there had been a "violent physical confrontation" on Monday in the border area. It made no mention of casualties but India's foreign ministry said there had been casualties on both sides.

An Indian government source said the troops had fought with iron rods and stones, and that no shots had been fired. The deaths were the first since the last major border clash in 1967 between the nuclear-armed neighbors - also the world's two most populous countries - which have been unable to settle the dispute along their lengthy frontier.

China and India have traded accusations over who was to blame for Monday's clashes in the snow deserts of Ladakh, which came after military commanders held meetings to resolve the situation. Since early May, hundreds of soldiers have fronted up against each other at three locations, each side accusing the other of trespassing.

On Monday night, a group of soldiers came to blows in the Galwan Valley, the Indian army said in a statement, adding that the two sides had now disengaged. The two sides had been discussing ways to de-escalate but at some point, an Indian government source said, China's People's Liberation Army had turned on a group of Indian soldiers that included an officer.

"They attacked with iron rods, the commanding officer was grievously injured and fell, and when that happened, more soldiers swarmed to the area and attacked with stones," said the source, who had been briefed on the matter. The Chinese side brought in reinforcements and the brawl went on for a couple of hours, the source said.

"Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said there had been a serious violation of a consensus reached by the two countries.

"What's shocking is that on June 15, the Indian side severely violated our consensus and twice crossed the borderline and provoked and attacked the Chinese forces, causing a violent physical confrontation between the two border forces," Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing. 'EXTREMELY SERIOUS'

India and China fought a brief but bloody border war in 1962 and distrust has occasionally led to flare-ups ever since. Border guards have had skirmishes and fistfights when patrols have confronted each other, but there has been no loss of life from clashes at the border since 1967.

"This is extremely, extremely serious, this is going to vitiate whatever dialogue was going on," former Indian army commander D. S. Hooda said. Military experts say one reason for the face-off is that India has been building roads and airfields to improve connectivity and narrow the gap with China's far superior infrastructure.

At Galwan, India completed a road leading to an airfield last October. China has asked India to stop all construction. India says it is operating on its side of the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Did elite David Boies law firm get a pandemic bailout? It's a secret

When the U.S. government announced a multibillion-dollar bailout of struggling small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the top U.S. law firms sensed an opportunity. Leaders of the high-profile firm founded by David Boies circ...

China says asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs

Chinas foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs, spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arre...

Las Vegas will host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next January, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Pro Bowl has been held the past four years at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be hosted by the Las Vegas Ra...

Elephant dies in West Bengal after coming in contact with live wire

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, illegally connected to a nearby power source near Marakhata beat in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, a top forest official said. The 40-year old adult makhna male elephant without ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020