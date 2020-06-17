Left Menu
Pak rejects India's statement on the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials

The two officials were later released by the police on Monday after the Foreign Office informed the authorities that they had diplomatic immunity. Following the incident, India on Tuesday summoned Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest with him over the "abduction and torture" of two officials of the Indian mission in Islamabad by Pakistani agencies.

India and Pakistan flag Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the "baseless allegations" by India over the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials here for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident. The two officials were later released by the police on Monday after the Foreign Office informed the authorities that they had diplomatic immunity.

Following the incident, India on Tuesday summoned Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest with him over the "abduction and torture" of two officials of the Indian mission in Islamabad by Pakistani agencies. In a media statement, the MEA said the Indian officials were subjected to "interrogation, torture and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries to them" and were released only after strong intervention by the high commission of India in Islamabad and the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi.

The MEA also said that the two officials were video-graphed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges. The vehicle of the High Commission, in which they were travelling, was extensively damaged. Reacting to the MEA statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said the Indian statement "is a reprehensible attempt to distort facts and deny the culpability of these officials in criminal offences." The two officials, identified as Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas, were arrested in the morning on Monday from the Embassy Road in G-6 area of the capital after their vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian.

The FO claimed that during the course of investigation, fake currency was also recovered from the officials. "After it was confirmed that the said officials were from the Indian High Commission, they were released and handed over to a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission," it said.

