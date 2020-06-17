South African Airways administrators propose restructuring plan

South African Airways administrators propose restructuring planReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:51 IST
Administrators at state-owned South African Airways (SAA) proposed a restructuring plan for the cash-strapped airline on Tuesday, saying the government would have to find more than 10 billion rand ($579.47 million) of new money for it to work.
The administrators took over SAA in December, when the airline entered a local form of bankruptcy protection after almost a decade of financial losses. ($1 = 17.2571 rand)
