Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 neo-Nazis on trial accused of killing German politician

A German court begin hearing the case Tuesday against two far-right extremists accused of killing a regional politician whose execution-style slaying shocked the country last year.has the right to a fair and just trial,” he said following the proceedings. The German government vowed to crack down on far-right extremism following the Luebcke killing and other attacks last year, warning that it poses a significant security threat in the country.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:01 IST
2 neo-Nazis on trial accused of killing German politician
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A German court begin hearing the case Tuesday against two far-right extremists accused of killing a regional politician whose execution-style slaying shocked the country last year. Walter Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party who led the regional administration in the Kassel area of central Germany, was shot on his porch on June 1, 2019, and died later that night.

Stephan Ernst, a 46-year-old with previous convictions for violent anti-migrant crimes, is accused of murder, attempted murder, serious bodily harm and firearms offenses. A second man, identified only as Markus H. because of privacy rules, is charged with being an accessory to murder and breaking firearms laws.

Lines formed late Monday outside the Frankfurt regional court where the trial is taking place amid heightened security precautions. Restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic mean only a small number of reporters and members of the public will be able to witness the trial. Prosecutors say Ernst and Markus H. both attended an October 2015 town hall event where Luebcke defended the German government's decision to allow hundreds of thousands of refugees into the country. A video of Luebcke's remarks was widely shared in far-right circles, drawing numerous threats.

Federal prosecutor Dieter Killmer said Ernst was motivated by "racism and xenophobia." Both suspects sought "an ethnically and culturally homogenous society," said Killmer. In January 2016, Ernst allegedly stabbed an Iraqi asylum-seeker in the back, injuring the victim's spine and severing two nerves. Police only linked him to the racially-motivated stabbing after finding the knife used in his possession when he was arrested for Luebcke's slaying last June.

Authorities discovered numerous illegal firearms that Ernst had stored in various locations, including three revolvers, two pistols, two rifles and a submachine gun, as well as 1,400 bullets. Ernst initially told investigators he carried out the killing alone, but later retracted this claim.

During the trial, Luebcke's wife and two sons will be present as co-plaintiffs, as permitted by German law. "I am convinced that it was a cold-blooded, insidious, cowardly murder with vicious motives," Holger Matt, a lawyer for the Luebcke family, told reporters outside the court.

Ernst's attorney, Frank Hannig, urged people not to rush to judgment. "Everyone in this country ... has the right to a fair and just trial," he said following the proceedings.

The German government vowed to crack down on far-right extremism following the Luebcke killing and other attacks last year, warning that it poses a significant security threat in the country. The trial is scheduled to last until at least October.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a devastating 2018 wildfire in Northern California touched off by the utility companys power lines. The guilty plea, part of an agreement...

Russia's Putin protected from coronavirus by disinfection tunnel -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the novel coronavirus by a special disinfection tunnel that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow must pass through, the state-controlled RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The spe...

Bullet riddled body of missing Sindhi political activist found outside hospital in Karachi

A bullet-riddled and tortured body found dumped in front of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi has been identified as that of political worker Niaz Lashari, according to World Sindh Congress WSC. Lashari, associated with the Sindhi national movemen...

Mexico's coronavirus death surge puts testing regime under the microscope

Mexico went into the coronavirus outbreak insisting it would beat the pandemic without mass testing, but with deaths surging as it prepares to exit lockdown, the strategy looks increasingly untenable.Mexicos coronavirus czar, Deputy Health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020