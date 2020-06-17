Left Menu
Development News Edition

China targeting Uyghur religious leaders, say families of victims

The Chinese government is targeting minority Muslims in Xinjiang which is taking a toll on the community's religious staff, according to families of the Uyghur victims, who said that their imams are the most vulnerable to persecution.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 04:28 IST
China targeting Uyghur religious leaders, say families of victims
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese government is targeting minority Muslims in Xinjiang which is taking a toll on the community's religious staff, according to families of the Uyghur victims, who said that their imams are the most vulnerable to persecution. According to a report by Voice of America, Uyghur Help, a Norway-based advocacy and aid organisation said that since 2016 Chinese authorities have detained at least 518 key Uighur religious figures and imams.

The organisation said that Imams, who were previously trained and employed by Beijing, are now sentenced with long prison terms while a few of them have also lost their lives in internment camps. Abdurkerim Memet, an imam, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2017, according to his daughter, Hajihenim Abdukerim who resides in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The 61-year-old was employed by the Chinese government before his detention to lead prayers at a neighbourhood mosque in Yengisar county in Kashgar city in southern Xinjiang.His family rejects the Chinese government's accusation that he was spreading extremism among the Uighurs. "My father is a peaceful and law-abiding religious figure," said Abdukerim, adding that her father was salaried by the Chinese government until late 2016 when the newly appointed Communist party chief, Chen Quanguo, began to further enforce Beijing's rule over Xinjiang.

"I had never imagined him being imprisoned for serving the community. In these years, I have been only hoping to hear from him again," she told VOA. In April, a spokesperson for China's Xinjiang autonomous government, Elijan Anayit accused the US officials and media of spreading "rumours" about the detention and prosecution of Uyghur imams.

However, some experts are of the view that Chinese officials are increasingly using religious extremism charges to gain a free hand in their campaign against Uyghurs and their religious leadership. "These crimes have become so vague even before Chinese law," Rian Thum, a historian of Islam in China at the University of Nottingham, told VOA.

"They created a long list of illegal religious activities, most of which are not actually illegal things to do in other contexts. For example, to pray at a mosque that is not your hometown mosque can be an illegal religious activity," Thum said. "They are people who can lead, organize, and mobilize Uighurs in large numbers, and mosques are the only places where Uighur language was kept intact," he added.

China has been condemned internationally for cracking down on the minorities living in their countries. China has been accused of oppressing the Uighurs by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending the community to undergo some form of forceful re-education or indoctrination. However, Pakistan has stayed mum over this issue. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish targets in northern Iraq

Turkeys Defence Ministry said its warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraqs Haftanin region on Wednesday, the second such operation launched against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK in recent days. Our heroic commandos are ...

U.S. unions urge Mexico to defend workers' rights after labor advocate's arrest

Pressure is growing for Mexican authorities to release prominent labor lawyer Susana Prieto, arrested a week ago at a protest, with two U.S. unions concerned about a rights clampdown ahead of a new regional trade deal.Prieto, who last year ...

N.Korea rejects South's offer of envoys, vows to redeploy troops to border

North Korea said on Wednesday it had rejected South Koreas offer to send special envoys to ease escalating bilateral tensions, and vowed to redeploy troops to demilitarised border units in the latest step towards nullifying inter-Korean pea...

Some Amazon villagers eschew drugs for COVID-19, take 'toothache plant' herbal tea

Some villagers in the eastern Amazon are spurning Brazilian government advice to take the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to keep the novel coronavirus at bay and are drinking tea of jamb, also known as the toothache plant.Maria de Nazar Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020