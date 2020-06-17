Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey moves troops against Kurdish militants in north Iraq

A Defense Ministry statement said Wednesday the airborne operation in Iraq's Haftanin region was launched following “intense” artillery fire into the area. The operation by commando forces is being supported by attack helicopters, artillery and armed and unarmed drones, the ministry said on statements posted on Twitter.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:13 IST
Turkey moves troops against Kurdish militants in north Iraq

Turkey says it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. A Defense Ministry statement said Wednesday the airborne operation in Iraq's Haftanin region was launched following “intense” artillery fire into the area.

The operation by commando forces is being supported by attack helicopters, artillery and armed and unarmed drones, the ministry said on statements posted on Twitter. It did not say how many commandos are involved. The ministry said the operation follows “increasing harassment and attempts to attack” military outposts or bases near the border area. It said it also targets other terror groups in the region, but did not name the groups.

“Operation Claw-Tiger is continuing successfully as planned,” the ministry said. Turkey regularly carries out air and ground operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq. Wednesday's operation was the first known airborne land offensive.

It came days after Turkey launched an aerial operation in the region, which the Defense Ministry said hit suspected PKK targets in several regions in Iraq's north, including Sinjar, and targeted 81 rebel hideouts. There was also no immediate comment from Baghdad or northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey's mainly-Kurdish southeast region. It is considered a terror organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands lives since it started in 1984.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons, said Indian Army on Wednesday.The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan started in the late evening of June 16, according to Chinar ...

Kazakh lower house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature said on Wednesday. The speaker, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov last we...

Guardiola raises injury concerns ahead of EPL restart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a lot of injuries when the Premier League resumes after a 100-day shutdown and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal. The top English clubs are resuming play after as li...

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020