Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar firm after U.S. retail sales jump, risk currencies softer

The dollar held firm against many of its rivals on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales jumped far more than expected in May, while risk-sensitive currencies were hobbled by concerns about the coronavirus and geopolitical tensions in Asia.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:45 IST
FOREX-Dollar firm after U.S. retail sales jump, risk currencies softer
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The dollar held firm against many of its rivals on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales jumped far more than expected in May, while risk-sensitive currencies were hobbled by concerns about the coronavirus and geopolitical tensions in Asia. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also doused some of the rosy expectations on Tuesday, as he painted a rather bleak picture of the U.S. economy while also cementing market hopes for continued policy support.

The dollar index stood at 97.003, having risen about 0.4% on Tuesday. The euro traded at $1.12635, steady so far in Asia after having lost 0.5% on Tuesday and in consolidation after hitting a three-month high of $1.14225 a week ago.

Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 107.39 yen, stuck in a narrow range so far this week. Tuesday's data showed U.S. retail sales jumping 17.7% last month, outstripping economists' median forecast of 8.0% increase.

The surge in retail sales last month recouped 63% of March and April's decreases, raising hopes of a quick recovery in the consumption, the driver of the U.S. economy. Still, Fed Chairman Powell had a word of caution in his testimony at Congress, saying output and employment would remain well short of their pre-pandemic levels for a long time, so there was a "reasonable probability" that more policy support would be needed.

Powell added that a full U.S. economic recovery will not occur until the American people are sure that the novel coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. That still remains far from certain, with new coronavirus infections hitting record highs in six U.S. states, including populous Texas and Florida, on Tuesday.

China also sharply ramped up restrictions on people leaving the capital on Tuesday in an effort to stop the most serious coronavirus flare-up since February from spreading to other cities and provinces. "Market players are looking to, with caution, how critical the impact from any second wave of infections on the economy will be," said Kazushige Kaida, head of FX sales at State Street.

"It's not that markets are pessimistic... But the length of time people hold their positions is getting shorter," Kaida said. The Australian dollar eased 0.27% to $0.6865, slipping further from Tuesday's high of $0.6977.

"In Asia, there is a bit of risk-off mood following a renewed outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing and also some geopolitical tensions in the region," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of currencies at Societe Generale. North Korea on Tuesday blew up a joint liaison office set up in a border town in 2018 to foster better ties with South Korea, prompting Seoul to say it will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by the North.

India's army said 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site in the western Himalayas - the first fatalities since a major border clash in 1967 between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Debra Messing to topline Starz comedy series 'East Wing'

Actor Debra Messing will star in Starz networks upcoming comedy series East Wing. The series has been created by writers Liz Tuccillo and Ali Wentworth, who will also feature in it.The show is inspired by Wentworths mother, who served as So...

Ballarpur Industries says financial results for Q4, FY20 delayed due to COVID-19

Paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd, which has been undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process, on Wednesday said its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 have been delayed due to the ...

'When will a befitting reply to China be given?' Sanjay Raut asks PM Modi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a befitting reply to China will be given and urged him to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area in which at least 20 Indian A...

Ohio governor pessimistic about Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and accompanying NFL preseason game are unlikely to proceed as scheduled in early August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020