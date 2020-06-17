Odd News Roundup: Thailand's roving dog groomer back in business and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thailand's roving dog groomer back in business

Volunteer pet groomer Kriengkai Thatwakorn is thrilled to be back helping out stray dogs in Thailand, some in urgent need of a shearing after waiting three sweltering months for a trim. A domestic travel ban to contain the novel coronavirus was lifted recently following Thailand's success in keeping infections under control, giving Kriengkai a chance to tackle a backlog of hundreds of haircuts in each dog shelter he visits.