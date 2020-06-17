Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commanding Officer of Chinese Unit among those killed in face-off with Indian troops in Galwan Valley

The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off on the night of June 15-16, with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:24 IST
Commanding Officer of Chinese Unit among those killed in face-off with Indian troops in Galwan Valley
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off on the night of June 15-16, with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. The increased movement of the Chinese helicopter at the face-off location showed that and Chinese suffered a significant number of casualties in the violent face-off.

"The assessment is based on the number of Chinese soldiers evacuated from the face-off location on stretchers and subsequently by ambulance vehicles on the track along the Galwan river, as also the increased Chinese helicopter movement," said sources. "The troops who were part of the face-off told about a significant number of Chinese casualties. Although it is difficult to specify the exact number of casualties both killed and wounded, the number is estimated to be much beyond 40," sources added.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. Srivastava said both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.

Responding to media queries on the situation in the western sector of the India-China border, Srivastava said that India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Culinary Culture Launches #MeriMAAsterChef Contest on Instagram

A contest designed to celebrate Indian mothers and their delicious recipes Cash prizes of INR 1,00,000 INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 up for grabs MUMBAI, June 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Culinary Culture, Indias leading culinary platform, has...

Jimmy Kimmel to host 2020 Emmy awards

Popular TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel is set to emcee the Primetime Emmy awards once again. Kimmel, who serves as host and executive producer of the late night show&#160;Jimmy Kimmel, Live, had previously emceed the&#160;64th and 68th editions ...

China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash: Sources citing US intelligence reports

The Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties during the violent clash with the Indian military in eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley, official sources said on Wednesday quoting US intelligence reports. The figure could be a combination of the total n...

C'garh CM writes to Gadkari, seeks completion of NH projects

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested the Centre to expedite the work of under-construction national highways in the state, officials said on Wednesday. In a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020