Singapore reports 247 new coronavirus cases

Singapore on Wednesday reported 247 new COVID-19 cases, the majority of them being foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the country's total count to 41,216. With the Wednesday reported cases, Singapore now has 41,216 confirmed coronavirus infections. On Monday, the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:35 IST
Singapore on Wednesday reported 247 new COVID-19 cases, the majority of them being foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the country's total count to 41,216. The new infections included five community cases, comprising two Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners residing here) and three foreigners on work passes, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The rest 242 were foreign workers living in dormitories, which have been the main source of spread of the COVID-19. With the Wednesday reported cases, Singapore now has 41,216 confirmed coronavirus infections.

On Monday, the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. Phase 2 will involve the resumption of “most activities”, subject to safe distancing principles.

Small gatherings of up to five people will be allowed to resume, along with dining in at food and beverage outlets. Retail businesses may also reopen their physical outlets..

