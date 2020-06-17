Left Menu
UK PM unhurt in car crash as protester runs at convoy outside Parliament

All vehicles were able to drive from the scene,” the statement said. Downing Street said there are no reports of any injuries after social media images emerged of the incident, which took place shortly after Johnson, 55, left the House of Commons after the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car was involved in a crash outside the gates of Parliament in London on Wednesday as a protester rushed towards his convoy. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that their security cars were involved in the collision near Parliament Square.

"The police vehicles were part of a security movement. A pedestrian is reported to have stepped onto the road, causing the vehicles to suddenly stop, which has led to two of the vehicles in the convoy being involved in a damage-only collision," the Met Police said in a statement. "No injuries have been reported. A man, no further details at this time, was arrested at the scene for offences under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and for obstructing the highway. All vehicles were able to drive from the scene," the statement said.

Downing Street said there are no reports of any injuries after social media images emerged of the incident, which took place shortly after Johnson, 55, left the House of Commons after the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session. One of the security vehicles within his prime ministerial motorcade was seen to have hit the back of the Prime Minister's silver Jaguar as his driver slammed the brakes, resulting in a major dent.

"I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured," a Downing Street spokesperson said. The protester, believed to be a Kurdish activist, is seen being grabbed by Scotland Yard officers on duty near the Palace of Westminster and has since been arrested.

Johnson's motorcade quickly sped away from the scene following the incident, as security officials were heard shouting "stay back" to members of the public and protesters who regularly gather in and around Parliament Square.

