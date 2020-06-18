Pakistan Army says 4 civilians killed in firing by Indian forces along LoC
The Pakistan Army has said that at least four civilians were killed in alleged firing by the Indian security forces along the LoC. Four civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter village were killed while another was injured, the officer said. The spokesman further said that the Pakistan Army troops “responded effectively to the Indian firing”..PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-06-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 11:21 IST
The Pakistan Army has said that at least four civilians were killed in alleged firing by the Indian security forces along the LoC. Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Major General Babar Iftikhar, said that the firing targeted the civilian population in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control.
“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violations) in Nikial & Bagsar sectors along the LoC targeting civilian population,” he said in a statement. Four civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana Khaiter village were killed while another was injured, the officer said.
The spokesman further said that the Pakistan Army troops “responded effectively to the Indian firing”..
ALSO READ
Biden and Trump win Indiana's primary
Google takes down Indian app that removed Chinese ones -spokesman
Floyd protests: Indian-American hailed as hero after he opens his home for over 70 protestors
Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN
Need to have open, honest conversations about race and inequality in US: Indian-American Congressman