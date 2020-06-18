Spain will not accept threats over digital tax - govt spokeswoman

Spain and its European allies will not accept any threats over a proposed tax on internet giants' revenues, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday, a day after Washington decided to pull out of talks on the matter. Asked during an interview on Cadena SER radio about the so-called "Google Tax", Montero said, "Neither Spain, nor France, nor Italy, nor Britain, no country will accept any type of threat from another country."

"We are not legislating to damage the interest of other countries," Montero continued. "We are legislating so that our tax system is orderly, fair and adapted to current circumstances."