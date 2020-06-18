Left Menu
Nepal's Upper House endorses proposal seeking to update new map

Nepal's Upper House on Thursday endorsed the New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) unanimously. A total of 57 lawmakers voted in support while none voted against, or abstained.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:44 IST
Nepal's Upper House endorsed New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) during a vote in the Parliament on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's Upper House on Thursday endorsed the New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms) unanimously. A total of 57 lawmakers voted in support while none voted against, or abstained. The new bill proposes a change in the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory.

On Sunday, Nepal 's Upper House had endorsed a proposal to discuss the Constitution amendment bill to update the country's map that incorporates parts of Indian territory. This development comes after the lower house of Parliament unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill to approve the new map, which includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.

Nepal's House of Representatives had on June 10 endorsed a proposal seeking consideration of a constitution amendment bill for change of country's map after a lengthy discussion. Nepal has made offers to India to hold "diplomatic talks to resolve the territorial issue" between the two countries.

New Delhi has said that the updated map is "not based on historical facts and evidence" and termed the claims by Nepal as artificial enlargement. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said that the move is violative of the current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues.

