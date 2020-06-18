African nations to confer on virus vaccine
PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:13 IST
African nations next week will hold a high-level conference on coronavirus vaccines to “position ourselves to not be left behind” in access, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief says. John Nkengasong says the World Health Organization director-general will attend the discussion that also will focus on “how we can manufacture a vaccine ourselves.” He said countries including Senegal, Egypt and South Africa already have vaccine manufacturing capabilities.
Concern has been high among Africa's 54 nations about access to testing and medical supplies amid intense global competition. Africa's virus cases are now above 260,000, with South Africa representing about 30% of infections.
More than 3.7 million tests for the virus have been conducted in Africa, where the WHO has said the pandemic is “accelerating” on the continent of 1.3 billion people. Ten African nations account for about 80% of testing, while the rest are “still struggling,” Nkengasong said..
