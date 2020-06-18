Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. offers $10 mln reward for capture of Colombian ex-rebels

The announcement was condemned at the time by President Ivan Duque's government, the United Nations and the FARC political party, whose leadership said the majority of ex-rebels remain committed to peace. Duque's government has also offered a reward - of about $800,000 - for information leading to the capture of each of the fighters who appeared in the video.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:20 IST
U.S. offers $10 mln reward for capture of Colombian ex-rebels
Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

The United States said on Thursday is it offering rewards of up to $10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombia's FARC rebel group. Seuxis Solarte and Luciano Marin, both best known by their respective nom de guerres Jesus Santrich and Ivan Marquez, had originally supported the 2016 peace accord between Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), before later rejecting it.

Both men "have a long history of involvement in drug trafficking activities, which resulted in their criminal indictments," the State Department said in a statement. Marquez, one of the negotiators of the peace accord, went missing in 2018 after his nephew was arrested and taken to the United States to cooperate with investigations of drug trafficking.

Santrich had been set to serve in one of 10 congressional seats granted to the former rebels under the deal. But he was indicted by the United States for drug trafficking that allegedly occurred in 2017, after the deal and therefore not subject to transitional justice procedures. Santrich's indictment sparked months of legal wrangling, including his arrest, before he disappeared in mid-2019.

Both men reappeared in August 2019 in a video they said was filmed in the Amazon announcing a new offensive against the government. The announcement was condemned at the time by President Ivan Duque's government, the United Nations and the FARC political party, whose leadership said the majority of ex-rebels remain committed to peace.

Duque's government has also offered a reward - of about $800,000 - for information leading to the capture of each of the fighters who appeared in the video. Implementation of the peace accord has been hampered by the murder of hundreds of former rebels and human rights activists, delays in funding for economic efforts by former combatants and deep political polarization.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-London faces up to former role insuring Atlantic slave trade

London is facing up to its role in insuring the slave trade as part of a sweeping global reassessment of history and racism.This reappraisal was triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer...

Boycott products made in China, close down restaurants selling Chinese food: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down and products made in China should be boycotted. He also urged the government to ask companies not to import Chi...

Assam well fire continues, environment assessment study in progress

With gas continuing to flow out uncontrollably and the blaze still raging at a natural gas well of Oil India Limited OIL at Baghjan in Assam, an environment impact assessment study is in progress along with monitoring of air quality and noi...

Scindia, Digvijaya set to enter Rajya Sabha from MP

BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday looked set to sail through on the eve of Rajya Sabha election to three seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congresss other nominee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020