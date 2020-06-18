Slave's grave vandalized in UK city in apparent retaliation
During his life, Scipio Africanus was a servant to Charles Howard, the 7th Earl of Suffolk. Earlier this month, protesters attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration toppled a bronze statue of Colston from its plinth in Bristol city center.PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:47 IST
British officials said Thursday the grave of an enslaved African man has been vandalized in an apparent "retaliation attack" after protesters in the city of Bristol toppled the statue of a prominent slave trader. Two headstones in memory of Scipio Africanus, who lived in Bristol in the 18th century, were smashed. A message scrawled in chalk nearby called for the statue of Edward Colston to be put back or "things will really heat up." The brightly-painted memorial, in a churchyard in Henbury, Bristol, is listed as a structure of historical interest to be preserved.
"This looks like a retaliation attack for the recent events involving the Colston statue," local official Mark Weston said. Police said they have received a report of criminal damage to a monument at Henbury Parish Church. It said it believed the incident took place on Tuesday or Wednesday and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Historic England said the tomb was an early example of a memorial to a man born into slavery and who ended his life as a servant in an English aristocratic household. He died on December 12, 1720. During his life, Scipio Africanus was a servant to Charles Howard, the 7th Earl of Suffolk.
Earlier this month, protesters attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration toppled a bronze statue of Colston from its plinth in Bristol city center. The statue was dragged to the harbor and dumped into the water. Bristol officials have retrieved the statue and said it will be displayed in a museum, together with placards from the anti-racism protest.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bristol
- Scipio Africanus
- British
- Edward Colston
- Henbury
- England
- Charles Howard
- English
ALSO READ
British PM Johnson tells China: We'll not walk away from Hong Kong people
British PM Johnson tells China: we shall not walk away from Hong Kong
British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says
British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says
British PM Johnson tells China: We'll not walk away from Hong Kong people