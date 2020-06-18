Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slave's grave vandalized in UK city in apparent retaliation

During his life, Scipio Africanus was a servant to Charles Howard, the 7th Earl of Suffolk. Earlier this month, protesters attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration toppled a bronze statue of Colston from its plinth in Bristol city center.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:47 IST
Slave's grave vandalized in UK city in apparent retaliation
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British officials said Thursday the grave of an enslaved African man has been vandalized in an apparent "retaliation attack" after protesters in the city of Bristol toppled the statue of a prominent slave trader. Two headstones in memory of Scipio Africanus, who lived in Bristol in the 18th century, were smashed. A message scrawled in chalk nearby called for the statue of Edward Colston to be put back or "things will really heat up." The brightly-painted memorial, in a churchyard in Henbury, Bristol, is listed as a structure of historical interest to be preserved.

"This looks like a retaliation attack for the recent events involving the Colston statue," local official Mark Weston said. Police said they have received a report of criminal damage to a monument at Henbury Parish Church. It said it believed the incident took place on Tuesday or Wednesday and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Historic England said the tomb was an early example of a memorial to a man born into slavery and who ended his life as a servant in an English aristocratic household. He died on December 12, 1720. During his life, Scipio Africanus was a servant to Charles Howard, the 7th Earl of Suffolk.

Earlier this month, protesters attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration toppled a bronze statue of Colston from its plinth in Bristol city center. The statue was dragged to the harbor and dumped into the water. Bristol officials have retrieved the statue and said it will be displayed in a museum, together with placards from the anti-racism protest.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Trump global media chief faces GOP backlash over firings

The new chief of U.S.-funded global media is facing a conservative backlash over his decision to fire the heads of two international broadcasters, adding to concerns about the direction of the agency, which oversees the Voice of America and...

Village in Chhattisgarh bids adieu to jawan who died in Ladakh

The last rites of martyred Army jawan Ganesh Ram Kunjam were performed with full state honours at his village in Chhattisgarhs Kanker district on late Thursday night, officials said. Sepoy Kunjam 27 was among the 20 Indian Army personnel wh...

US STOCKS-Wall Street oscillates amid COVID-19 spikes, muted data

Wall Street struggled for direction on Thursday as investors weighed a resurgence in coronavirus infections and the possibility of a new round of shutdowns against data that suggested the U.S. economy might not bounce back with quick, V-sha...

Lloyd's of London to pay for 'shameful' Atlantic slave trade role

The Lloyds of London insurance market apologized on Thursday for its shameful role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and pledged to fund opportunities for black and ethnic minority people. As part of a global reassessment of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020