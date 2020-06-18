ESPADA, Nemiga, Gambit.Y advance at Clutch Island

ESPADA, Nemiga Gaming and Gambit Youngsters advanced to Stage 3 at the $50,000 WePlay! Clutch Island online event. In Thursday's double-elimination Stage 2, ESPADA opened with a 2-0 sweep of Gambit Youngsters, winning 16-14 on Mirage and 16-2 on Overpass.

Nemiga followed with a 2-1 decision against forZe, winning 16-11 on Mirage, losing 16-7 on Inferno and taking the decider, 16-7, on Nuke. Gambit Youngsters then survived with a sweep against forZe, posting identical 16-8 scores on Overpass and Inferno. That knocked out forZe, who finished ninth and earned 1,000 Regional Major Rankings points.

Stage 3 will start next week, with the final set for June 28. Hard Legion Esports, Team Spirit, Virtus.pro, Winstrike Team and Natus Vincere reached Stage 3 via direct invitations. Stage 3 will feature a two-group, double-elimination group stage before a double-elimination playoff bracket. Group A includes ESPADA, Nemiga, Spirit and Winstrike. Group B features Gambit Youngsters, Hard Legion, Na'Vi and Virtus.pro.

All matches throughout the tournament are best-of-three, with the champion claiming $15,000 and 2,000 RMR points. WePlay! Clutch Island prize pool ($USD, Regional Major Ranking points):

1. $15,000, 2,000 2. $10,000, 1,875

3. $6,000, 1,750 4. $5,000, 1,625

5. $4,500, 1,500 6. $3,500, 1,375

7. $3,000, 1,250 8. $3,000, 1,125

9. 0, 1,000 -- forZe 10. 0, 875

11. 0, 0 12-13th. 0, 0 -- Moscow Five Academy, CR4ZY