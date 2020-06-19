Left Menu
CleanX joins Ultra's lineup

The last-place Toronto Ultra, set to oppose the first-place Atlanta FaZe on Friday as the Call of Duty League's Paris "home" series begins, decided the time was right to make a lineup change. CleanX joined the Ultra in October after he spent most of the previous two years with Team Singularity.

The last-place Toronto Ultra, set to oppose the first-place Atlanta FaZe on Friday as the Call of Duty League's Paris "home" series begins, decided the time was right to make a lineup change. Tobias "CleanX" Juul Jonsson will be in action Friday, the club announced Thursday on Twitter.

CleanX, 19, takes the place of Nicholas "Classic" DiCostanzo, 26. He joins the other Toronto starters, Anthony "Methodz" Zinni, Ben "Bance" Bance, Cameron "Cammy" McKilligan and Adrian "MettalZ" Serrano. CleanX joined the Ultra in October after he spent most of the previous two years with Team Singularity. He was part of the Singularity squad that tied for ninth in the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship, but he has yet to play in a Call of Duty League match for the Ultra.

After Toronto's Friday opener against Atlanta, the Ultra will match up with either the New York Subliners or OpTic Gaming Los Angeles. The Ultra, who have 40 CDL points through six-event appearances, could climb into the middle of the league pack if they could secure the 50 points that go to the weekend champion.

