Blast in Pakistan's Sindh province leaves three dead

At least three people were killed on Friday in a blast targeting a vehicle of the Sindh Rangers in Ghotki.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least three people were killed on Friday in a blast targeting a vehicle of the Sindh Rangers in Ghotki. Sindh Rangers personnel were among the dead, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, the vehicle of Sindh Rangers was targeted in the Ghotta Market area. Soon after the blast, the bodies were moved to the local hospital and the area was cordoned off.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. Further investigation is underway.

