China has not seized any Indian personnel during Galwan valley face-off: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said that no India soldier was seized during a face-off that took place in Galwan valley area in Eastern Ladakh.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:51 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a daily press briefing on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said that no Indian soldier was seized during a face-off that took place in the Galwan valley area in Eastern Ladakh. "China has not seized any Indian personnel," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a press briefing on Friday in response to a question about the China-India border situation.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had clarified that no Indian Army personnel were missing in action following the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley. "This has been clarified by the Army today afternoon that there are no Indian troops missing in action," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during a weekly briefing.

The New York Times had reported that a few Indian soldiers were missing in action after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley. The Indian Army has also clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the clash. The violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

