Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian police worry that coronavirus upheaval could lead to more radicalisation

While the risk of suffering one or more mass attacks in the next 18 months remains at a 50-50 probability, in line with an assessment presented at the start of the year, threats against individuals are likely to rise, albeit from low levels, the PST said. "This is primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an expected rise in right-wing extremism and the upcoming campaign for the general election due in the autumn of 2021," it said.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:59 IST
Norwegian police worry that coronavirus upheaval could lead to more radicalisation
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Norwegian police said on Friday they were concerned that the social and economic strains caused by the coronavirus pandemic could lead to more radicalisation and extremist violence. "It's likely that an increased number of Norwegians will become vulnerable to radicalisation as a result of social and economic challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic," the PST security police force said.

This would add to existing threats from extremist opponents of immigration as well as from radical Islamists, the police said. Like many other countries around the world, Norway has suffered economic and social disruption from efforts to curb the coronavirus. While the risk of suffering one or more mass attacks in the next 18 months remains at a 50-50 probability, in line with an assessment presented at the start of the year, threats against individuals are likely to rise, albeit from low levels, the PST said.

"This is primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an expected rise in right-wing extremism and the upcoming campaign for the general election due in the autumn of 2021," it said. The government earlier this week presented more measures to prevent radicalisation and recruitment to extremist groups.

"We must identify those who are at risk as early as possible, preventing that someone becomes susceptible to radicalisation," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a June 17 speech. A far-right man was jailed last week for 21 years for the racially motivated murder last year of his Chinese-born stepsister and attempting to kill worshippers in a mosque shooting spree.

In Norway's worst peacetime atrocity, far-right mass killer Anders Behring Breivik murdered 77 people in 2011.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders make little progress towards agreeing COVID stimulus

The European Central Banks chief warned on Friday that the European Unions economy was in a dramatic fall due to the coronavirus crisis but EU leaders made little progress towards agreeing a massive stimulus plan.Christine Lagarde told a vi...

CIPET should use clientele network to support petrochemical sector: Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilizers, Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda reviewed the activities of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering Technology CIPET through Video Conferencing today. Various activities are undertaken by CIPET ...

Social media campaign #JunkOneChina launched against One China policy

A social media campaign has been launched with the hashtag JunkOneChina to raise voice against dubious One China policy. Twitterati hit out at China for its expansionist policies and creating uncertainty in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinj...

Taiwan pitches investment deal with EU to strengthen democracy

Taiwan and the European Union should sign an investment agreement to use economics as a way to strengthen their democratic ties, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, pitching to revive a deal that has languished since before she to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020