Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders agree to move on quickly on virus recovery deal

With their allies, they need to convince the countries opposed to debt mutualization or increases in the EU budget that grants will benefit the whole bloc. To fund the plan, the Commission proposed borrowing money on financial markets.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:36 IST
EU leaders agree to move on quickly on virus recovery deal

European Union leaders found that a quick deal on the bloc's future long-term budget and a multibillion-euro post-pandemic recovery plan remained beyond their reach Friday as the coronavirus ravages their economies. Following a four-hour video summit aimed at paving the way for a compromise this summer, there was common ground on the need for a quick response but divergences persisted among the leaders of EU member nations.

A French diplomatic source said after the European Council meeting that a summit conducted in person will be needed for more exchanges. The meeting was the first step in intense discussions on the European Commission's plans for a 1.1-trillion-euro seven-year budget and a 750-billion-euro ($825 billion) recovery fund. Devised to help member states' economies cushion the impact of the coronavirus, the package is far from being unanimously welcomed and more time will be needed to find a deal, possibly in July during an in-person summit.

To tackle the economic crisis, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a revised long-term budget for the 2021-2027 period that would represent around 1.1% of European GDP after the U.K.'s departure, coupled with the temporary reinforcement of the 750 billion euros set aside to combat the virus. The whole package represents a huge €1.85 trillion stimulus for the bloc's struggling economies. A blend of debt mutualization, grants and loans, the aid plan has over failed to gain the approval of a group of countries known as the Frugal Four — the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria and Sweden. They oppose issuing too much common debt to support the hardest-hit countries and argue that the money should mainly be handed out in loans instead of grants. Another divisive topic relates to how the money will be allocated. The Commission proposed to work it out based on criteria including the size of population, gross domestic product per capita and unemployment. One top European diplomat said on the eve of the meeting that the range is too limited and should be adapted to take into account the real damage of the coronavirus.

Under the commission's plans, the recovery fund should be incorporated in the 2021-2027 EU budget. Two-thirds of the fund — a half-trillion euros — would take the form of grants. The plan is backed by France and Germany, the bloc's two most powerful countries. With their allies, they need to convince the countries opposed to debt mutualization or increases in the EU budget that grants will benefit the whole bloc.

To fund the plan, the Commission proposed borrowing money on financial markets. The European Commission has a triple A credit rating, which would give it favorable loan terms. Repayments would not begin before 2028, with the full amount due after 30 years. To facilitate the reimbursement, several member states are pushing for the rapid development of new EU funding sources that could take the form of taxes on carbon or single-use plastic. Such revenues would make the EU budget less dependent on national contributions from member states, which are reluctant to pay more.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana, Punjab record above normal temperatures

Maximum temperatures in most parts of Haryana and Punjab settled a few notches above normal on Friday, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said. Hisa...

Over 800 challaned in Delhi for flouting social distancing norms, not wearing masks

The Delhi Police on Friday issued challans to over 800 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks in public and violating social distancing norms, officials saidAccording to police, 832 challans were issued on Frida...

Novartis India Q4 net profit declines 65 pc to Rs 6.78 cr

Drug firm Novartis India on Friday reported a 65.28 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 6.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fisca...

32 Bangladeshis stranded due to lockdown sent back home

A total of 32 Bangladeshis, who were stranded in India due to the lockdown, have been sent back to the neighbouring country through a checkpoint in Assams Karimganj district, a senior police officer said on Friday. The foreigners - 14 males...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020