Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests

He blames protesters and law enforcement equally for why some Floyd demonstrations turned into ugly clashes that were scarred by looting and arson. "People finally got fed up because of this last incident,” said Ardren, referring to Floyd's death, “and it spread all over the country.” The new AP-NORC poll finds 54 per cent of Americans say they approve of the protests, while 32 per cent disapprove.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:57 IST
AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Juneteenth holiday weekend's demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality, a majority of Americans say they approve of recent protests around the country. Many think they'll bring positive change. And despite the headline-making standoffs between law enforcement and protesters in cities nationwide, the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds a majority of Americans think law enforcement officers have generally responded to the protests appropriately. Somewhat fewer say the officers used excessive force.

The findings follow weeks of peaceful protests and unrest in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died pleading for air on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes. A dramatic change in public opinion on race and policing has followed, with more Americans today than five years ago calling police violence a very serious problem that unequally targets black Americans. Bill Ardren, a 75-year-old retired resident of Maple Grove, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis, said he supports the protests. He blames protesters and law enforcement equally for why some Floyd demonstrations turned into ugly clashes that were scarred by looting and arson.

"People finally got fed up because of this last incident," said Ardren, referring to Floyd's death, "and it spread all over the country." The new AP-NORC poll finds 54 per cent of Americans say they approve of the protests, while 32 per cent disapprove. Another 14 per cent say they hold neither opinion. More Americans think the protests will mostly change the country for the better than bring about negative change, 44 per cent to 21 per cent, while a third say the protests won't make much difference.

An Associated Press tally of known arrests through June 4 found that more than 10,000 people were arrested at demonstrations in the US, many of which defied citywide curfews and some daytime orders to disperse. The count grew by the hundreds each day, as protesters were met with overwhelming shows of force by local officers, state police and National Guard members. Los Angeles had more than a quarter of the nation's arrests, according to the AP's tally, followed by New York, Dallas and Philadelphia.

One of the nation's largest demonstrations took place in Philadelphia on June 6, when tens of thousands of people met near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and peacefully marched through Center City. Kipp Gilmore-Clough, a resident of the city and associate pastor at Chestnut Hill United Church, joined that day's protest and said that kind of response to police abuse was "long overdue." "I've been fairly heartened by the ongoing presence in the streets, because the systemic racism that has generated these protests is longstanding and deeply embedded," said Gillmore-Clough, who's among those who believe the protests will have a positive impact.

"My hope is that this persistence leads to results, changes of laws, changes of institutions and changes to our patterns that have normalized white supremacy." Seven per cent of Americans say they've participated in a protest in the past few weeks. While black Americans were significantly more likely to say so than white Americans, the poll found about half of all those who said they protested were white. The demonstrations have been noted as remarkably diverse compared with those seen as affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement that emerged nearly seven years ago.

About 8 in 10 black Americans say they approve of the protests. About half of white Americans approve, while about a third disapprove. Overall, Americans are somewhat more likely to say the protests have been peaceful than violent, 27 per cent vs 22 per cent, but another 51 per cent think there has been a mix of both.

White Americans are more likely than black Americans to call protests violent, 20 per cent to 7 per cent, though 54 per cent of white Americans say there has been a mix. Gillmore-Clough said he was disappointed by law enforcement's use of excessive force at the protests. At times, police officers across the country were caught on video indiscriminately swinging batons, firing rubber bullets, deploying tear gas and pepper spray — even shoving people to the ground. Officers in many other places joined protesters, including some symbolically kneeling alongside demonstrators.

A majority of Americans, 55 per cent, say law enforcement responded to recent protests appropriately, while fewer, 44 per cent, say they used excessive force. And 54 per cent say President Donald Trump's response to the recent unrest — he suggested sending the US military into cities where local officials struggled to quell unrest, before later backing off of the idea — made things worse. Just 12 per cent say Trump made things better, while 33 per cent say his response had no impact.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Martin Lee sees end of the Hong Kong he knows

The man nicknamed Hong Kongs Father of Democracy said Friday that Beijing is trying to take control of the semi-autonomous city with an impending national security law, but added that violent protest is not the answer. This is clearly a p...

Manipur's COVID-19 count rises to 681

With 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases stands at 681, said the Manipur state government. The total cases are inclusive of 463 patients who are active COVID-19 cases and 218 pa...

Trump administration heads to court to block release of Bolton memoir

The Trump administration is heading to court on Friday afternoon to urge a federal judge to block the publication of former national security adviser John Boltons memoir. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington will consider the go...

Sports highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-LOCKDOWN-HOCK-2NDLD PLAYERS Homesick hockey players leave Bengaluru SAI centre as lockdown eases granted months break New Delhi, Jun 19 PTI Confined to the SAI Centre in Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020