Britain, France, Germany would not back U.N. Iran sanctions snapback - statement

Britain, France, Germany would not back U.N. Iran sanctions snapback - statementReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:14 IST
Britain, France and Germany said on Friday they would not support U.S. efforts to trigger the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran. "We firmly believe that any unilateral attempt to trigger U.N. sanctions snapback would have serious adverse consequences in the U.N. Security Council," the three foreign ministers said in a joint statement after meeting in Berlin to discuss Iran.
"We would not support such a decision, which would be incompatible with our current efforts to preserve the JCPoA (Iran nuclear deal)."
