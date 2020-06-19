Left Menu
Development News Edition

US blocks travelers visas from Burundi over deportations

Burundi was penalised with the visa restrictions because the government of the Central African nation has “denied or unreasonably delayed” issuing travel documents needed to repatriate its citizens, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Friday. The order announced covers non-immigrant visas except for government officials travelling on official business.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:05 IST
US blocks travelers visas from Burundi over deportations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The US government said Friday that it has stopped issuing travel visas to people from Burundi because the country is not taking back citizens facing deportation from the United States. Burundi was penalized with the visa restrictions because the government of the Central African nation has "denied or unreasonably delayed" issuing travel documents needed to repatriate its citizens, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Friday.

The order announced covers non-immigrant visas except for government officials traveling on official business. It comes a day after the African nation's new leader, President Evariste Ndayishimiye, was sworn into office two months early following the abrupt death of his predecessor.

"As the leadership changes for Burundi, we're hopeful for a renewed commitment to cooperation between our nations for the benefit of each country's citizens, " acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said. "We look forward to future discussions to resolve this ongoing issue." DHS said that the suspension on visas will remain in place until cooperation has "improved to an acceptable level" but did not provide specific numbers.

The US has for years struggled with what to do with people who have been ordered to be deported, typically because of a criminal conviction, but whose homeland won't take them back. The Supreme Court ruled such people cannot be held in indefinite detention. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has been forced to release thousands from custody as a result.

Under President Donald Trump, the US has imposed visa restrictions on Gambia, Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea, and Sierra Leone to pressure them to accept the return of their citizens, citing international legal obligations.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEW gain first win in SEA League

NEW Esports swept T1 for their first win in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League play on Friday. NEW, who played Team Adroit to a tie in first-day action on Thursday, won maps in 31 and 29 minutes. Chao 123 Shen had 29 kills for NEW.In the days ot...

President Trump issues message on Juneteenth

President Donald Trump issued a presidential message on Juneteenth in which he noted the unimaginable injustice of slavery and the incomparable joy that must have attended emancipation. It is both a remembrance of a blight on our history an...

Will support PM on India-China border issue:AP CM

YSR Congress chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said his party will fully support whatever strategy Prime Minister Narendra Modi will adopt to resolve the India-China border issue. In the digital all-par...

One killed, 2 injured in boiler explosion at Lucknow chemical factory

A labourer was killed and two women workers were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Chinhat area here on Friday evening, an official said. The incident took place around 8 pm in the Ramswarup Chemical factory near Babu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020