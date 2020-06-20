Mixwell win group to open G2 Valorant Invitational

Team Mixwell ran the table Friday, going 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational. Team ZeratoR, despite losing to Mixwell in their last match of the day, finished in third place at 1-2 to book a spot in the quarterfinals, along with 2-1 Team draken.

The three-day, eight-team tournament features a prize pool of 15,000 Euros (more than $16,700). Group A played Friday, and Group B will play Saturday. The group winners are placed in the semifinals with the second- and third-place team going into the quarterfinals. The playoffs will be played in their entirety on Sunday, and all matches are best-of-three.

On Friday, Mixwell opened with a 2-1 win over draken, with wins on Haven (13-11) and Ascent (13-6) sandwiching a 13-6 win by draken on Bind. Mixwell next swept Team arch 13-6 on Bind and 13-2 on Haven, then finished their day with another 2-1 decision, beating ZeratoR 13-3 on Haven, losing 13-12 on Ascent and winning 13-7 on Split. ZeratoR hammered arch 13-1 on Haven and 13-4 on Bind, and draken did the same with 13-1 and 13-6 wins over arch on Ascent and Bind, respectively. draken swept ZeratoR 13-8 on Haven and 13-10 on Bind in the match that ultimately decided second and third place.

The four teams comprising Group B are Team ANGE1, Team Ex6TenZ, Team Izak and Team Taimou. G2 Esports Valorant Invitational standings (point differential in parentheses)

Group A x-1. Team Mixwell, 3-0 (+35)

y-2. Team draken, 2-1 (+25) y-3. Team ZeratoR, 1-2 (-2)

4. Team arch, 0-3 (-58) x-Advanced to semifinals

y-Advanced to quarterfinals --Field Level Media