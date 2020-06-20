Air India flight carrying 246 Indians departs from Melbourne

An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission took off from Melbourne on Saturday with 246 passengers for Delhi and Mumbai. "This morning, another flight AI0309 Melbourne-Delhi-Mumbai departed Australian shores carrying 246 passengers to their motherland in India. We wish you all a happy journey and safe stay back home. Thanks to all the supporting organisations," Consulate General of India in Melbourne said in a tweet.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase. The recent phase commenced on June 11.

Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights.