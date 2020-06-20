Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal hopes India, China will resolve differences through peaceful means

Nepal on Saturday said it is confident that India and China will resolve their mutual differences through peaceful means for bilateral, regional and world peace and stability.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:10 IST
Nepal hopes India, China will resolve differences through peaceful means
Nepal flag. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Saturday said it is confident that India and China will resolve their mutual differences through peaceful means for bilateral, regional and world peace and stability. In a statement, Nepal's foreign ministry referred to the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said disputes between the countries should be resolved through peaceful means.

"Nepal maintains that disputes between the countries should be resolved through peaceful means. Nepal has always stood firmly for regional and world peace," the statement said. It referred to both India and China as friendly neighbours.

"In the context of recent developments in the Galwan valley area between our friendly neighbours India and China, Nepal is confident that both the neighbouring countries will resolve, in the spirit of good neighbourliness, their mutual differences through peaceful means in favour of bilateral, regional and world peace and stability," the statement added. The violent face-off on June 15 happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in violent face-off. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What people are saying about details of Hong Kong's new national security law

Beijing unveiled details of draft national security legislation for Hong Kong on Saturday, paving the way for the most profound change to the citys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.Here is what people are saying about t...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnervedTroubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates were reported on Friday in several U.S. states, mainly in the So...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Beijing tests food and parcel couriers as coronavirus checks widenOfficials in Beijing are carrying out tests to detect traces of coronavirus on all food and parcel delivery workers in an...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirusEver since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020