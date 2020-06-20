German slaughterhouse virus cases exceed 1,000

An official in northwest Germany says the number of workers infected in a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse in Germany has risen to 1,029 from 803 reported a day earlier but there is no evidence of a "significant" spread into the community. The regional government has issued a quarantine order for all 6,500 workers and managers at the Toennies firm's meat processing facility in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck and for their family members.

German news agency DPA quoted regional official Sven-Georg Adenauer as saying Saturday, "We have no significant introduction of coronavirus into the general population." More than 3,000 workers have been tested thus far. Testing continued Saturday at the facility with the support of police and 25 military personnel, DPA reported. Some employees were under a so-called working quarantine, meaning they only are allowed to travel between home and work.